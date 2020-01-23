walk in interview: 78 vacancy of Senior Resident at AIIMS Bhopal

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal,

of Senior Resident has requested for functions to make posts. All appointments shall be by means of walk-in-interview for varied specializations. candidates have to use on-line. Then the printout of the submit kind needs to be despatched to the mounted handle or it may be taken alongside on the scheduled dates of the interview. In accordance with walk-in-interview specialization 12 and 700 shall be on February.

Senior Resident, Whole Posts: 78

(Vacancies as per specialization)

– Neighborhood and Household Medication, Publish: 03 (Unreserved – )

– Normal Medication, Publish: 13 (Unreserved – 01)

– Psychiatry, Publish: 03 (Unreserved – 01)

– Pediatrics, Publish: 05 (Unreserved – 01)

– Normal Surgical procedure, Publish: 14 (Unreserved – 01)

– Obstetrics and Gynecology, Posts: 04

– Anesthesiology, Publish: 04

– Nuclear Medication, Publish: 02

– Trauma and Emergency Medication, Publish: 05 (Unreserved – 01)

Date of Interview: 12 February 2020

– Anatomy, Designation: 02 (Unreserved)

– Microbiology, Publish: 02 (Unreserved – 01)

– Orthopedics, Publish: 04 (Unreserved – 2017 )

– Radiodiagnosis, Publish: 06

– ENT, Publish: 02

– Bodily Medication, Publish: 01

– Endocrinology, Publish: 02

– Pulmonary Medication, Publish: 02

– Transfusion Medication and Blood Financial institution, Publish: 03 (Unreserved – 01)

– Pharmacology, Publish: 01

Date of Interview: 13 February 2020

Eligibility

PG Diploma (MD / MS / DM / MCH / DNB) in Specialization associated to the submit from acknowledged college / institute.

– Choice shall be given on choice of DM / MCH diploma within the involved topic.

– DM in Cordiology / Neurology / Nephrology can apply for Normal Medication.

– MCH in burn and cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery, surgical oncology, surgical gastroenterology, and paediatrics surgical procedure might apply for common surgical procedure.

– Candidates who’ve accomplished three years Senior Residency can’t apply for these posts.

Pay Scale: 67, 700 Rs.

Contract interval: Three years.

Info: Calculation of academic qualification, age and work expertise 24 June 2017 ought to be taken as the bottom.

'Candidate ought to have accomplished his remaining diploma 31 by July 2017.

Age Vary

– Most 45 years. Within the most age restrict, SC / ST will get 5 years, OBCs will get three years and Divyang 10.

Choice Process : Eligible candidates shall be chosen on the premise of interview.

Utility price

– For Normal / OBC / EWS class 1500 Rs. For SC / ST class 1200 Rs.

– This should be paid by means of demand draft. DD ought to be payable in favor of AIIMS Bhopal.

– Completely different functions should be paid on making use of for multiple specialty.

Utility Course of

Initially, go to the homepage of the web site (www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in). Right here, place the cursor on the 'left' hyperlink on the left. After this, click on on the job commercial hyperlink.

– Then Serial Quantity – 77 Commercial for appointment of Senior Residents (Non-Tutorial) at AIIMS Bhopal is titled. Rolling promoting and emptiness hyperlinks are offered subsequent to it. Click on on these.

As quickly as that is performed, the small print of the variety of ads and posts associated to the submit shall be opened. Learn it fastidiously and know the mandatory pointers. Then click on on the 'Apply On-line' hyperlink on the best facet of the commercial hyperlink.

– On doing this a brand new web page will open. Full the registration course of right here first. Rigorously enter all the knowledge sought within the kind and submit it. This can generate the person identify and password. Please login once more with this assist. Then full all of the remaining on-line software procedures as instructed.

– Take a printout of the submitted kind and ship it to the mounted handle. Write the identify and specialization of the appliance submit on the envelope through which the printout ought to be despatched. Do not forget that a replica of this printout will even must be taken alongside on the day of the interview.

Ship self-attested photocopy of those paperwork with

– MBBS and Internship completion certificates

– Certificates of PG Diploma

– Certificates of Medical Registration

– Paperwork testifying beginning and age

– Paperwork certifying caste

– Self-attested two coloration photographs of passport dimension

– Demand Draft of Charge Cost

Ship right here printout

The Registrar, AIIMS Bhopal, Administrative Block, First Flooring of Medical Faculty Constructing, Saket Nagar, Bhopal – 462020 (Madhya Pradesh)

Particular date

Date of walk-in-interview: 12 and 13 February 2020

– Reporting Time: Morning 10: 15 time

