Walkers brings back classic Wotsits flavours BBQ Beef and Flamin’ Hot after an 18-year hiatus

10 January 2020

Walkers has delighted followers by asserting it’s bringing again two traditional Wotsits flavours.

The crisps large is rolling out particular person packs of BBQ Beef and Flamin’ Scorching variations of the traditional snack throughout UK supermarkets this Sunday – 18 years after they have been discontinued.

BBQ Beef has been renamed as Scorching Steak however the agency says the crisps have the identical nice flavour.

The information has despatched consumers right into a frenzy, with one declaring them the ‘best crisps ever made’.

Multipack luggage of six for £1.25 will likely be accessible at most main retailers together with Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury’s. Single luggage (40g or 50g) will price £1 and the sharing bag (130g or 150g) will price £2.

The Scorching Steak flavour will likely be even be accessible in a 25g seize bag for 85p.

Flamin’ sizzling Wotsits accommodates 85 energy a bag, whereas there’s solely 69 energy in a packet of the scorching steak flavour.

Whereas the BBQ Beef and Flamin’ Scorching Wotsits nonetheless exist in Walkers Combine Ups crisps, that is the primary time clients can decide up a bag since they have been discontinued within the early 2000s.

The merchandise have been pulled from cabinets when Walkers purchased the Wotsit model from Golden Marvel in 2002 in a £56million deal, with clients asking for them again ever since

The brand new house owners additionally discontinued the Prawn Cocktail Wotsits and the tacky flavoured Wotsits Wafflers.

Talking concerning the launch Nick Day from Walkers mentioned: ‘Individuals have been reaching out to us continuous on social media to deliver again our iconic flavours, so we’re happy to announce that Wotsits Flamin’ Scorching and Scorching Steak will quickly be again of their palms, kicking off the 12 months with a bang.

‘The brand new vary has been given a flavour makeover to what was beforehand often known as ‘BBQ’ and ‘Flamin’ Scorching’ however nonetheless maintains that traditional style followers will know and love.’