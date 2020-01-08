Walking Dead boss shares new information about Rick Grimes spin-off films

New details about the upcoming Strolling Useless spin-off motion pictures has been introduced by present boss Scott M Gimple.

In an interview with Leisure Weekly, Gimple revealed that the movies – which is able to revolve round Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes – will see the favored character confronted with new challenges.

He mentioned, “We’re going to proceed to inform Rick’s story, and we’re going to uncover a lot of the world by way of that story.

“Rick shall be challenged in several ways in which, in some methods, every thing that he’s been by way of has type of ready him for. It’s a a lot bigger world than one which he had been working in, and that was difficult in and of itself.

“Now things are heightened, and just as we’re going to the movies — and it is the movies proper, suitably wide screen — we’re going to be filling that screen with a brand-new world.”

As is perhaps anticipated with the transition to the large display, the size and finances shall be larger than for the present, and Gimple additionally claims that the transfer to movie permits for brand new instructions to be explored.

He added, “Tv is like, increase, we’re carried out. Films, to calibrate an hour and a half, two hours isn’t any joke, and it’s been numerous enjoyable, but it surely’s an actual problem and we take it very severely for the followers.

“We really want to deliver them something special, something worth their trip to the movies. We’re trying to be very deliberate and deliver something new.”

This is kind of the primary phrase we’ve had on the trilogy, because it was first introduced in late 2018, and a date for his or her launch has not but been introduced.

A spin-off collection, The Strolling Useless: The World Past, is about to debut on Amazon Prime Video this spring.