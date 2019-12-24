Walking Dead star Vanessa Cloke arrested for attacking woman

By Sophie Tanno For Mailonline

Printed: 06:02 EST, 24 December 2019 | Up to date: 18:02 EST, 24 December 2019

That is the surprising second actress Vanessa Cloke, who stars as Anna in ‘The Strolling Useless’, was arrested after lashing out at a girl who filmed her whereas her ex moved his belongings out of their house.

Vanessa, who stars in Seasons 6 and seven of the hit sequence, was held after allegedly hanging the girl throughout the incident at her house in Orange County, CA.

In footage taken from the scene Vanessa may be heard crying and shouting about her ex-boyfriend and his household whereas somebody strikes packing containers out of her residence.

The lady filming calls the actress a ‘drama queen’.

Strolling Useless actress Vanessa Cloke allegedly lashed out at girl filming her

The incident occurred as her ex boyfriend’s belongings have been faraway from her place

Vanessa then exits her house and seems to hit out on the girl after calling her a ‘f***ing c**t’, earlier than she is positioned in handcuffs by police and led away to a ready automobile.

The cops had been referred to as to the scene and have been reportedly making an attempt to maintain Vanessa calm all through the incident.

They determined to place her underneath arrest following the conflict with the girl.

Vanessa’s boyfriend had not too long ago damaged up together with her and his belongings have been being moved out of her house, sources informed TMZ.

The actress was booked for a misdemeanor and assault battery.

Vanessa spoke to the publication following her arrest, criticizing the girl who was filming her.

Vanessa Cloke, pictured proper, in her function as Anna in ‘The Strolling Useless’

Vanessa Cloke may be heard crying and shouting about her ex-boyfriend within the footage

In footage taken from the scene Vanessa may be heard crying and shouting

She was positioned underneath arrest & booked for misdemeanor and assault battery

‘Are you able to think about what it takes to impress an individual so far?’ she mentioned.

‘Tis the season for exploiting and demeaning one other human being with out the complete story.’

Vanessa’s character, Anna, first appeared in The Strolling Useless’s sequence 6 as a survivor of the outbreak and a resident of the Alexandria Protected-Zone.

She was later killed throughout a Saviors grenade assault in Alexandria and several other occasions occurred within the sequence which have left the character’s destiny unclear.