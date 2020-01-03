We’re milking each final drop of our vacation break and having probably the most joyous time! Winter in Los Angeles is heat and sunny, so we thought it’d be enjoyable to take the youngsters to some snow – in Orange County! Winter Fest OC is new to us and it was our first time going and most undoubtedly gained’t be our final! It had a little bit of EVERYTHING we might need!

It was county honest meets vacation expertise! There was snow and tubing. Carnival rides. Animals. Christmas lights. Meals. And a lot extra! Watch this epic vlog!

