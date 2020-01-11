WALTER Explains What He Did After WWE UK Title & Passport Were Stolen

WALTER didn’t have one of the best time in Chicago lately. He confirmed up at an EVOLVE occasion, however then the rental automotive he had his bag in was burglarized. His WWE UK Title and passport have been stolen leaving him in a really dangerous scenario.

After he was robbed, WALTER nonetheless labored the EVOLVE occasion. His ring gear was within the bag as properly so he needed to wrestle with none boots on. Whereas talking to Gary Cassidy, WALTER defined what he needed to do after being robbed.

“I got nothing back. The window got smashed in the car when we were eating lunch and they stole the luggage, the backpacks and stuff.” “I had to fly home with nothing and go to the Austrian embassy in New York and get an emergency passport and go home.”

WALTER appears to be doing higher since he was capable of get dwelling. Dropping his passport needed to have been a scary scenario at first. Fortunately emergency passports exist or WALTER would have been in much more hassle. Let’s simply see if WWE lets any of their champions carry their precise titles to any future EVOLVE occasions.

Ringside Information