‘Walter Mitty’ conman jailed for a year after funding fantasy ‘life of luxury’

A ‘Walter Mitty’ conman has been jailed for a yr after residing out a fantasy ‘lifetime of luxurious’ from his modest council flat by taking out fraudulent loans and stealing property brokers’ passwords to swindle unique holidays.

Adam Griffiths, 31, previously of Penlan, Swansea, was jailed for two-and-a-half years in late 2018 for stealing passwords for journey brokers’ computer systems and embarking on a collection of unique holidays.

These included staying within the seven-star Burj al Arab resort in Dubai – as he posted photos of his supposed jet-set way of life on social media for the world to see.

Now, as he was about to be launched, he has been jailed for an extra yr after making an attempt get his fingers on greater than £22,000 in loans and banks playing cards utilizing his companion’s particulars – one thing he did at an analogous time to the journey agent frauds however has solely now reached the courts.

Sending him again to jail, a choose at Swansea Crown Courtroom informed him he was residing the lifetime of any person who lived solely in his creativeness, and appeared to really feel he was entitled to reside the ‘the lifetime of luxurious’ with out working for it.

Ashanti-Jade Walton, prosecuting, mentioned in December 2017 Griffiths met a girl on the relationship app Tinder.

She mentioned he got here throughout as ‘charming’ and ‘the proper boyfriend’, and his new companion was ‘overwhelmed’ by the items he showered her with within the weeks that adopted.

Nevertheless, as soon as she had disclosed her financial institution particulars to him, he used that info to purchase cellphones and an iPad for himself, and to use for loans and playing cards from Santander, Tesco, M&S, HSBC, and Sainsbury’s banks with out his sufferer’s data.

In whole he tried to fraudulently receive credit score services totalling £22,300 – although was solely profitable in getting his fingers on £12,000 of that.

The courtroom heard that when his sufferer challenged him about a few of the transactions, he grew to become ‘aggressive’ in the direction of her.

Griffiths had beforehand pleaded responsible to eight counts of fraud and theft when he appeared by way of videolink from jail for sentencing.

In an influence assertion learn to courtroom, the sufferer mentioned the actions of Griffiths had precipitated her ‘large monetary issues which can take a very long time to resolve’, and had led to her credit standing going from good to very poor. She mentioned now wished to place the matter behind her, and get on along with her life.

The courtroom heard that whereas being investigated for these fraud offences throughout the summer time of 2018, Griffiths went on to steal holidays price for than £44,000 from journey brokers in Swansea.

He made common visits to the Tui department within the metropolis’s Quadrant procuring centre, and likewise went the family-run Burgess Journey on the Kingsway – utilizing the pretence of fascinated by shopping for holidays he was in a position to pay money for employees cross codes to their on-line reserving programs.

He then used these codes to ebook flash international journeys – sharing photos of his travels on social media.

As a part of his fantasy world Griffiths has additionally beforehand pretended to be policeman, claimed to be a ‘non-public army contractor’ and a counter-terrorism professional concerned within the battle towards so-called Islamic State, and claimed to have contracted the lethal Ebola virus throughout a visit to Africa.

The courtroom heard he has 17 earlier convictions for 31 offences together with for possession of Class A medicine, impersonating a police officer, offences of violence, making off with out paying for petrol, and harassing ex-partners.

Giving the defendant a 25 per cent low cost for his responsible pleas the choose sentenced Griffiths to 12 months for every of the eight offences all to run concurrently, making an general sentence of 12 months

Though the financial institution fraud offence had been dedicated and reported to the police earlier than the journey agent offences, the courtroom heard the 2 units of complaints had been investigated by totally different departments and a scarcity of communication meant they hadn’t all been handled on the identical time.

Ieuan Rees, for Griffiths, mentioned his consumer had been wanting ahead to being launched from jail for the journey brokers issues when he was charged with the financial institution fraud offences, and people hopes of freedom have been ‘dashed’.

He mentioned the defendant had a proposal of labor on his launch from jail which might use abilities he had acquired whereas inside – working in a laundry.

Choose Geraint Walters informed Griffiths he was responsible of a ‘systematic’ try to fraudulently get credit score utilizing his ‘besotted’ companion’s particulars.

He mentioned: ‘You’re a conman with a Walter Mitty-type character. You grew up within the Penlan space of Swansea, and suppose you might be entitled to a lifetime of luxurious with out working for it.

‘In case you are given the chance to do it once more, you’ll maintain conning – that’s who you might be.

‘That you must work out why you’re feeling the necessity to reside a life and character that isn’t you. You reside the lifetime of any person solely in your creativeness however not in the actual world.’

The choose mentioned he needed to contemplate what sentence Griffiths would have acquired had he been sentenced for the financial institution and journey agent frauds collectively, and to be aware of the precept of ‘totality’ – the general size of sentence.

Giving the defendant a 25 per cent low cost for his responsible pleas the choose sentenced him to 12 months for every of the eight offences all to run concurrently, making an general sentence of 12 months.