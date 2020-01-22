WALTER Says He ‘Didn’t Care’ About WWE Survivor Series

WALTER shocked followers by exhibiting up as a part of Crew NXT on the 2019 Survivor Collection. Followers have been very a lot behind the Imperium chief after which he was eradicated first.

Metro UK had an opportunity to talk with the NXT United Kingdom Champion about his Survivor Collection outing. He didn’t appear to care about it.

Survivor Collection was a WWE principal roster occasion which didn’t concern him. WALTER defined that he solely cares about his folks and his faction. There was no have to battle for a facet he wasn’t invested in.

“I wasn’t invested in that. I didn’t care. I care about my guys, my group, I care about the sport, but I don’t care about all those people being angry each other. It was a weird match too – three five-men tag teams, and always three guys in the ring. That’s when wrestling turns from competition to putting acrobats in a circus to do a show. There’s 15 of you, you’ve got to do something.”

WALTER taking this stance on the topic is genius. Quite a lot of followers have been disheartened at how WWE handled the Ring Common in Chicago. Him explaining that he simply didn’t have his coronary heart within the match actually explains quite a bit.