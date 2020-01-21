Want to attend the most exclusive food fest in Colorado? For the cost of an international flight, you can.

Attendees on the 2019 Meals & Wine Traditional in Aspen browse the grand tasting pavilion on Saturday, June 15. (Josie Sexton, The Denver Publish)

In case you’re already daydreaming about summer time competition season, right here’s an opportunity to ogle one of many extra unique ones that takes place yearly in Colorado.

The annual superstar chef occasion often called the Meals & Wine Traditional returns to Aspen June 19-21, with a grand tasting tent, cooking demonstrations, wine seminars and extra gluttony.

Tickets are on sale now for a mere $1,600 earlier than rising to $1,700 March 1. (I wasn’t joking about unique.)

The Traditional is known as a place for foodies — nay, meals groupies — to rub elbows with the likes of Martha Stewart, Jacques Pépin, Nancy Silverton, the solid of “Top Chef” and extra well-known and up-and-coming cooks.

In fact, there’s a complete lot of wine poured all through the weekend as nicely.

One infamous tasting referred to as “Wine for Gazillionaires” includes sabering magnum bottles, spraying 1000’s of of wine over the gang. You get the drift.

To get a style of the entire extravagant expertise, head to basic.foodandwine.com.

