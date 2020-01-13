Want to enjoy life to the fullest? Yusaku Maezawa will fly you to the moon on a SpaceX rocket

SpaceX Crew Dragon Spacecraft Launches Efficiently













A Japanese billionaire is aiming for the skies after launching a web based advert, wanting a girlfriend who would fly across the moon with him on a SpaceX rocket.

The 44-year-old Yusaku Maezawa stated that he’s doing it due to loneliness after he introduced his break up with a Japanese actress lately. “I’m 44 now. As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there’s one thing that I think about: Continuing to love one woman,” he has stated within the advert.

Yusaku MaezawaTwitter

Maezawa’s quest to discover a girlfriend is being was a TV present for an online streaming service. “I have lived exactly as I’ve wanted to until now,” stated Maezawa, who has three youngsters with two ladies.

The billionaire is now accepting functions from “single women aged 20 or over” who wish to get pleasure from life to the fullest. He has additionally made a pitch on Twitter by saying, “Why not be the ‘first woman’ to travel to the moon?”

The deadline to use is January 17. Maezawa will make a ultimate choice by the top of March after happening dates with the candidates.

Previously chief of on-line style firm Zozo, that he offered to Yahoo! Japan final yr, Maezawa is thought for getting expensive artwork. He’s scheduled to make a lunar journey in 2023 or later as the primary non-public passenger on a voyage by entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Maezawa additionally plans to take about half a dozen artists with him on the journey, which can take them across the moon with out touchdown on it.