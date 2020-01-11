“Want To Learn As Much As You Can From Him”: Alex Carey On MS Dhoni

Wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey desires to excellent the artwork of taking the video games deep and ending them off for Australia identical to the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni has achieved it for India. “I still have lots of areas in my game I want to improve on and get better at. I know I will probably bat middle to lower order so it’s trying to finish games off for Australia. When you look at the best in the world like MS Dhoni, you want to learn as much as you can from him,” stated Carey.

“I was lucky enough to play against him (Dhoni) last year, just the way he took the game deep and won the games for India. I aspire to do that one day,” Carey informed reporters right here forward of their first observe session on the Wankhede Stadium.

The 28-year-old Carey admits that the collection in opposition to India might be a tricky one, particularly dealing with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

“Coming again to India, you understand it will be a tricky contest by the center. We’ll in all probability have a lot of spin by the center after which on the finish with world-class bowlers like (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Mohammed) Shami.

“It is nearly preserving it easy and enjoying my position. It is about wicket-keeping and enjoying center to decrease order. Three very powerful video games of cricket developing for us and what a solution to begin in Mumbai,” added Carey, who was Australia’s second-best participant in 2019 World Cup.

Saying that his group had “world-class gamers” on the prime, Carey sees himself coming in decrease down the order.

“I am not too fazed the place I are available. It may be loads of the time depending on scenario of the sport. Hopefully your No.5, 6 or 7 are available later within the innings and if I am batting in a type of spots I’m glad sufficient to try this.

“We’ve got some world-class gamers within the prime with (Aaron) Finch, (David) Warner, (Steve) Smith and Marnus Labuschagne is enjoying so properly. Peter Handscomb had a terrific collection right here final yr. I see myself coming in wherever for five to 7.

“I had alternatives within the World Cup to take it a bit deeper – one in opposition to South Africa stands out to me – to be that match winner,” the Australia vice-captain famous.

Australia had gained the final ODI collection in India Three-2 and Carey says they’re decided to enhance upon their efficiency.

“These are some actually powerful situations over right here enjoying in India and a few thrilling challenges within the subsequent week. Me personally and the remainder of the boys are actually decided to again up the collection we had final yr,” he stated.

Carey additionally stated that Australia up to now have proven that they’re ok to play in India.

“It may be some nice, powerful cricket developing. We have got some world-class gamers in Warner, Smith, Marnus is coming off a lot of runs, and Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, so I do not assume we have to doubt our skills. We have proven up to now we’re ok over right here,” he stated.