“Want To Make BSNL One Of Top Indian Companies”: Ravi Shankar Prasad

“It is my mission to make BSNL one of the top companies of India”: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi:

Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday mentioned that it’s his mission to make Bharat Sanchar Nigam Restricted (BSNL) “one of the top companies of India”.

“BSNL is a strategic asset for the country. When I am standing in Tamil Nadu, I need to recall that when Chennai was suffering huge floods, ultimately who came to the rescue… BSNL. When there was great earthquake in Nepal, Indians were stranded there, who gave free service? BSNL,” Mr Prasad mentioned at an occasion in Chennai.

“The BSNL is not a mobile company or a telephone company. It is a part of a strategic asset of India. When I was Minister of Communication in 2014, my priority was to bring BSNL to operating profit. I brought it… It is my mission to make BSNL one of the top companies of India. All of you have to work with me. I am very clear about it,” he added.

The Union Minister highlighted “very robust VRS package” has been given to about 78,000 staff of the BSNL and about 15,000 MTNL staff. It is likely one of the best-ever bundle given to the PSU staff within the historical past of India, he mentioned.

Mr Prasad on Thursday flagged off a ship at Chennai, which is able to begin the work of laying undersea web cable between Chennai and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Work of laying greater than 2,300 km of undersea cable is funded by the Division of Telecom and executed by BSNL, Mr Prasad tweeted.

He additional shared that the work of laying undersea web cables between Chennai and Port Blair shall be accomplished by June 2020. “It will provide high-speed Internet connectivity to entire cluster of islands in Andaman and Nicobar,” Mr Prasad mentioned.