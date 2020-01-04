Wanted LeT terrorist nabbed from hospital in J&K’s Srinagar

Watch | PM Modi assaults Pakistan over terror, Kashmir in US President Trump’s presence













A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested by the Particular Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police from a hospital in Srinagar on Saturday, January four.

Nisar Ahmad Dar (23) who hails from Wahab Parray Mohalla at Hajin, was energetic for the previous couple of years and is a categorised terrorist in safety institution’s database. He was within the needed listing of safety forces.

He’s concerned in eight instances, seven in 2016 and one in 2019. He was detained twice beneath Jammu and Kashmir Public Security Act (PSA) — first time in 2016 after which in 2017. He’s an affiliate of Salim Parray, a prime terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Terrorist Nissar Ahmad DarIANS

“Dar is an associate of Salim Parray, who is top terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba in North Kashmir, and earlier escaped from an encounter in which a Pakistani terrorist of Lashkar outfit was killed at Kulan Ganderbal on November 12, 2019,” stated a senior police officer.

Dar was planning to hold out an assault on some safety pressure institution. He was caught alive in an operation launched on Friday night time by the safety institutions.

“On a specific information that a listed and wanted dreaded terrorist was hiding somewhere in Srinagar and planning an attack on some Security Force establishment. An operation was launched last night by Srinagar police along with local security forces in which the terrorist was caught alive along with arms and ammunitions,” stated a senior IPS officer.

Dar is being interrogated, the officer added.

(With company inputs.)