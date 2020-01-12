War hero former Marine slams Prince Harry’s plan to step away from the Royal family

By Each day Mail Reporter

A conflict hero has mentioned Prince Harry’s resolution to step away from the Royal Household has left many within the navy ‘disgusted’.

Ex-Royal Marine James Glancy, a former Captain within the Particular Boat Service, mentioned he wouldn’t elevate a toast to his Captain Common – as is custom – if he tried to make use of his royal place to earn cash by business ventures.

Talking on LBC Radio the ex-Commando – who gained the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross in 2012 after three campaigns in Afghanistan – mentioned: ‘Harry’s been an important public servant… however his behaviour within the final 12 months will not be turning into of any individual that holds these essential positions, these patronages together with that of the Captain Common.

‘I’ve spoken to another Royal Marines and different individuals within the navy and they’re very upset, if not disgusted by the disrespect to the Queen by not discussing this.’

He added: ‘You don’t sit as Captain Common and assume you can also make tens of millions of kilos, as a result of that chance isn’t accessible to a soldier on £20,000 a 12 months.

‘If Harry goes down the route of semi-privatising his role I wouldn’t elevate a toast to him as he wouldn’t have my respect.’