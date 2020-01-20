War in the Blood BBC Two documentary – everything you need to know

Arthur Cary’s exceptional documentary showcasing two most cancers sufferers’ gruelling journey first aired in July 2019. It should air once more in January 2020, providing viewers one other likelihood to look at Graham and Mahmoud endure ground-breaking leukaemia therapy to observe its negative effects – quite than reap its potential well being advantages.

The documentary follows Mahmoud and Graham, two most cancers sufferers who volunteer as check topics for CAR T-cell remedy. The bottom-breaking experimental therapy may very well be step one in direction of a remedy, however that consequence is unlikely for Mahmoud and Graham.

Their position is to permit scientists to observe the therapy’s negative effects. The result’s an emotional exploration of the connection between the sufferers and the medical workforce, and the way that relationship impacts Mahmoud and Graham’s response to the therapy.

Sure, that is what Radio Occasions‘s David Butcher needed to say about it:

“The movie charts the drama of making an attempt to re-programme human biology on the reducing fringe of most cancers therapy. We observe two leukaemia sufferers, Graham, 53, and 18-year-old Mahmoud, who’ve exhausted different therapy choices as they participate within the first human trials of a brand new method known as CAR T-cell remedy.

“Graham decides to participate on the idea that ‘It could be brilliant. Could kill me.’ His spouse Mellie confides to the digicam that she has purchased him a particular Christmas tree ornament: a fabric guinea pig carrying a Santa hat.

“As we chart the ups and downs of the gruelling treatment that Graham and the serene Mahmoud undergo, this is a moving portrait of the human side of science.”

Conflict within the Blood will air on BBC Two on Monday 20th January 2020 at 9pm.

It should even be obtainable to look at on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.