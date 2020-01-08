Wargroove’s Double Trouble DLC Gets Release Date, PS4 Users Have to Wait Longer

Followers have been clamoring for a brand new Advance Wars sport for over a decade now, however Nintendo hasn’t proven a lot curiosity in bringing again the turn-based tactic collection (the final entry, Advance Wars: Days of Break launched for the DS in 2008). Within the meantime, we’ve bought Wargroove, a turn-based ways sport that wears its inspirations on its sleeve. Just lately, we reported that it might be getting a brand new free growth within the type of its Double Bother DLC, however PS4 customers should wait longer to play it than on different platforms. The extra content material is headed to Nintendo Swap, Xbox One, and PC on February sixth, however scheduled to launch on PS4 at a later, unknown date.

You possibly can try the DLC’s launch trailer beneath.

There’s no phrase but on when Double Bother will likely be headed to PS4, however Chucklefish notes that “the PS4 version will be on the way, date to be revealed soon.” It’s unclear why the HEARALPUBLICIST model is launching later, or when its launch date will likely be revealed. For now, you’ll be able to play it on different platforms and luxuriate in some incredible artwork, capturing some idea designs of the add-on’s new characters:

Thief unit design

Wulfar

Errol and Orla’s animation sheet

Double Bother focuses on cooperative gameplay, including a shorter marketing campaign that may be performed with a pal domestically, or on-line. You possibly can play it solo, as nicely, however developer Chucklefish has highlighted the sofa co-op ingredient—an thought the group had been taking part in with since earlier than the discharge of the bottom sport. The studio defined:

We knew that we wished to broaden upon Wargroove’s story and create some new characters, however an actual point of interest for us was the native co-op gameplay ingredient. As a studio we at all times actually loved taking part in Wargroove collectively, so making a shorter marketing campaign that may very well be performed sofa co-op felt like a no brainer.

Different notable options embody three new Rougish Commanders, two new Models, extra Arcade missions, a Volcano map for the customized stage editor, and new Outlaw music tracks.

