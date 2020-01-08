News

Wargroove’s free DLC coming to Nintendo Switch on 6th February

January 8, 2020
Chucklefish has introduced by way of Twitter that the long-awaited batch of free downloadable content material will probably be coming to the strategic Wargroove on the Nintendo Change on sixth February. The corporate additionally launched a brand new trailer highlighting the brand new downloadable content material referred to as Wargroove: Double Bother by way of Twitter. Have a watch of it within the tweet embedded under.

Wargroove: Double Bother provides a model new co-op enabled marketing campaign story which introduces Outlaw Commanders; the mighty Wulfar, troublemaker twins Errol and Orla, in addition to the maleficent Vesper.

