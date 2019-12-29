Warm air from Africa brings a sense of spring to the UK ahead of New Year’s Eve

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

29 December 2019

Brits are set to be battered by extra rain this week as 55 flood alerts stay in place up and down the nation regardless of temperatures being anticipated to soar to 57.2F.

Farmers in Worcestershire have already battled floodwaters this morning and one was seen driving by means of floodwaters within the village of Naunton Beaucham as they continued to cope with the aftermath of current flooding.

At current, 28 flood warnings are in place up and down the nation, with rain anticipated to maneuver throughout the UK this night.

Right now outbreaks of rain will have an effect on northwest Scotland at occasions, whereas the remainder of the UK will stay dry and cloudy with sunny spells in some locations.

Many took benefit of the nice and cozy situations as we speak and kayakers had been seen making their method alongside the Basingstoke Canal close to to Dogmersfield in Hampshire.

However be ready to get your umbrellas out this night as rain is about to brush throughout many of the nation, making method for balmy situations on Monday and Tuesday.

The Met Workplace said that heat tropical maritime air coming in from so far as north Africa might give most elements of the UK an unseasonably toasty really feel.

A neighborhood farmer drives by means of flood waters within the village of Naunton Beauchamp, Worcestershire as a gage on the correct reveals how deep the water is

The three day climate forecast reveals cloud for many elements and rain within the north of the nation which is about to maneuver south

A kayaker makes their method alongside the Basingstoke Canal close to to Dogmersfield in Hampshire earlier as we speak as temperatures are anticipated to soar

Met Workplace meteorologist Alex Burkill mentioned: ‘We’ve got seen some actually exceptional temperatures in north Scotland which broke the document for this time of 12 months.

‘The jet stream is north of the UK permitting heat tropical maritime air to come back in from the southwest, originating from as far south as Africa.

‘We might see temperatures of 14C (57.2F) in elements of northern England and Wales on Monday with 15C (59F) not out of the query, though a chilly entrance will observe bringing a lot cooler situations from New Yr’s Eve.’

In addition to the 28 flood warnings, 55 flood alerts nonetheless stay in place in areas equivalent to Chertsey Bourne, Decrease River Witham and the River Severn in Gloucestershire.

A map from the Met Workplace reveals rain to be sweeping throughout the nation this night as heat temperatures are anticipated to ensue

The farmer in Worcestershire was seen struggling to get by means of flood waters this morning as extra warnings are issued by the setting company

Flood ranges had been at four and a half ft within the village of Naunton Beauchamp, Worcestershire. Extra flood warnings have been issued up and down the nation

The images above additionally present the current flooding in Yalding. Comparability image exhibiting Flood waters receding from the River Medway and River Beult in Yalding yesterday (prime) and at their peak every week in the past on (backside)

Tomorrow morning fog and cloud could possibly be seen throughout southern elements, although many areas seeing sunshine by afternoon.

Rain will proceed to maneuver throughout Scotland, travelling south into Northern Eire, adopted by brighter, colder climate.

Mr Burkill mentioned: ‘Tuesday, whereas nearer to common for the time of 12 months will really feel a lot cooler in comparison with the beginning of the week.

‘A chilly entrance will transfer throughout the nation bringing a threat of huge unfold frosts, there could also be a difficulty with fog on New Yr’s Eve.

‘New Yr’s Day will start foggy with once more, a lot cooler temperatures which can fall beneath common in some locations.

‘By the tip of the week it’s more likely to flip extra moist and windy with blustery showers and the chance of snow over the northern hills.

‘Monday will probably be a lot hotter because of Britain remaining within the milder air mass and over northern areas temperatures will probably be larger because of a foehn impact with air falling over the hills warming because it does so.’