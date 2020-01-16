WARMINGTON: Cops hunt alleged killer after his ex-wife murdered

The manhunt for homicide suspect Rakeshbhai Patel is on!

And should you stay in northwest Toronto, Peel Regional Police detectives say you could possibly assist.

“This is the concentrated area of the search right now,” stated a Peel police supply, who has been trying to find the 36-year-old suspect within the homicide of his 28-year-old ex-wife, Heeral Patel.

Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree-murder for Rakeshbhai Patel, who, in keeping with investigators, has gone off the grid since his former spouse disappeared from the Islington-Steeles Aves. space on Jan. 11.

The seek for Patel ramped up Jan. 13 when his former partner’s stays have been present in a Brampton park by somebody strolling a canine.



Heeral Patel, 28, of Toronto, disappeared from the world of Islington and Steeles Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, and she or he was discovered slain in a Brampton inexperienced house two days later. (Toronto Police handout)

“It was determined that the death was suspicious and our homicide and missing persons bureau took carriage of the investigation,” police stated in a press release issued Thursday.

It has now been decided to be Peel’s first homicide of 2020.

And the only focus proper now could be on discovering the useless girl’s estranged husband. As Toronto Solar crime reporter Chris Doucette posted Thursday, “investigators are encouraging him to contact a lawyer and arrange to turn himself in.”

Regardless of trying into potential hiding spots in Brampton and Toronto, officers have thus far not been in a position to find the labourer who they consider had been working in a manufacturing unit.

“If he is out there in hiding, we urge him to again turn himself into any police division anywhere,” stated a police detective.

Investigators are additionally hoping an outline of a lacking automobile — a 2009 silver, four-door Honda Civic, with the licence plate CDMP042 — will assist jog peoples’ recollections.

“The suspect is missing and so is the car,” stated an officer. “Maybe somebody in the Finch and Weston Rd. area has seen the car recently or in the previous few days. If they have, call Peel police or Toronto Police right away.”

Post-mortem outcomes haven’t been made public and police haven’t commented on reason for Heeral Patel’s loss of life. However one particular person near the probe stated the working idea has centred on potential strangulation.

No matter occurred, it’s a really unhappy and ugly actuality.

“She was just trying to free herself of the ex-husband and he was not approving of that,” stated a supply.

However potential motives may be explored later. For now, officers are working laborious to get him earlier than the courts. They’re ruling nothing out.

However if you’re serving to him, police spotlight the severity of the case and warn of the potential hazard that you may be dealing with.

Police urge anybody with data to name police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Investigators are striving for justice for slain Heeral Patel. They are saying it begins with the arrest of her ex-husband.