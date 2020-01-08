WARMINGTON: Ford family prepares to celebrate Diane Ford’s life

The one factor completely different concerning the Ford household house was that Diane Ford wasn’t sitting on the kitchen desk.

If she was at her north Etobicoke house whereas her son talked about her life and demise, Doug Ford is aware of what his mother would say.

“She’d say, ‘Stop grieving and get back to work fixing the province,’” mentioned the premier Wednesday with a chuckle.



Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pictured as he speaks about his late mom on Jan. eight, 2020. (Ernest Doroszuk, Toronto Solar)Ernest Doroszuk

Diane Ford was not shy about expressing her views. However she was all the time optimistic.

And relations have embraced that spirit as they put together Saturday’s funeral for the Ford matriarch, who died Sunday of most cancers.

“She would want it to be a celebration of life,” Ford mentioned in an interview on the Ford household house.

The celebration of Diane’s life begins Thursday and Friday with visitations — from 2 p.m.-Four p.m. and 6 p.m.-9 p.m. — on the Newediuk Funeral House, positioned at 2058 Kipling Ave. Her funeral takes place at 10 a.m. on the Congress Centre, 1020 Martin Grove Rd.

Doug Ford will communicate and former premier Mike Harris will ship a eulogy.

Many in public life, constituents, mates and workers of the household’s Deco Labels are anticipated on the funeral.

“She met so many people,” mentioned Ford.

After 64 years of dwelling in Etobicoke — and dealing on many political campaigns — Diane Ford was the household’s rock.

“She would have a good talk with us and give her opinions. She was very pragmatic,” recalled Doug Ford.

Diane was direct. Many marketing campaign selections had been made on the household’s kitchen desk.

“Sometimes, we would tell her we would be having a small gathering which could turn into 1,000 people,” mentioned Ford. “Once the party happened, she was life of the party.”

Over the household’s 30 years in politics, he estimated, “more than 250,000 people must have come through that front door or been in the backyard.”

Since her demise, folks have been streaming in household’s homestead on Weston Wooden Rd., simply off Royal York Rd. Even in the midst of my interview with the premier on Wednesday, the doorbell rang.

And it’s not simply on the home the place folks have been providing condolences to Doug, his surviving brother, Randy, his sister, Kathy and his mother’s 10 grandchildren, together with Toronto Councillor Michael Ford.

“My phone has been ringing off the hook.” mentioned the premier. “I just got off the phone with (former prime minister) Jean Chretien who sent his best wishes.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau additionally known as as did most of Canada’s premiers.

“It means a lot,” mentioned the premier, who believes in respecting political opponents. Ford added that his mom’s method to politics was all the time “don’t make it personal.”

For this reason so many from all political stripes are anticipated on the visitations and funeral which is able to function bagpipers to honour her Scottish roots and a gospel choir to rejoice her Christian religion.

“We are going to give her quite a send off,” mentioned the premier. “She would want people to have a smile on their face.”

Ford mentioned despite the fact that he’s mourning, he’ll ensure he’s smiling, too, figuring out his mom would insist on it.

“I think of all the great things we shared together,” mentioned the premier, who added with so many reminiscences, his mother actually isn’t gone.