WARMINGTON: Iconic Tulip steakhouse shuts its doors

The inviting aroma making its solution to the road defined the lineups out the door.

In Toronto’s east finish, once you point out the Tulip, all people is aware of what you might be speaking about.

Not a flower. No, once they check with this Tulip, they’re speaking about steaks! Large, thick, juicy, tasty ones.

Or monster breakfasts or day by day specials of lasagna, beef stew or shepherd’s pie that got here in such heaping helpings, there was by no means a necessity for seconds. Don’t overlook the fried onions, mushrooms and freshly baked, fluffy bread and butter.



Prospects didn’t go away hungry once they ate on the Tulip. (Jack Boland, Toronto Solar)

And banana cream pie and a bottomless cup of espresso.

There have been all the time 4 or 5 copies of the Toronto Solar on the counter, too. This was Hogtown heaven.

Toronto’s “original steak house” has been in a single location — Queen Road at Coxwell Ave., in between Leslieville and the Seashores — serving loyal clients for 90 years.

Not any extra.

Prospects had been shocked to study the venerable restaurant, which opened in 1929, turned off its grill Jan. 1, 2020 — simply 9 years shy of marking a century.

“It is with great sadness that we must announce that The Tulip has closed,” stated a discover on Fb. “Unfortunately, business conditions have changed regarding our lease agreement in ways we can no longer accommodate, and we have been left with no choice.”

The Liu household have been on the custodians for the 30 years I’ve been going there and supervisor Pauline is as legendary because the scrumptious fare.

Listening to this information was like a punch within the intestine. It’s devastating to lose Toronto icons.

“They served anybody and everybody,” stated Solar photographer Jack Boland, an everyday buyer.

Whether or not you had been Mike Myers of Wayne’s World fame, Dave Hodge from TSN, late nice Toronto Solar day-one columnist Bob MacDonald or a homeless individual, it didn’t matter.

Within the Tulip there was no VIP part. All people was handled the identical.

Pauline had an acerbic however comedic fashion that saved all people actual. It was like one thing out of Seinfeld.

She all the time stated the Tulip was about high-end steaks served at an reasonably priced value served in a greasy-spoon surroundings.

Toronto simply gained’t be the identical with out it.

Sure, the town is rising and apartment developments are popping up in all places, however locations just like the Tulip are a part of folks’s lives — not simply Toronto’s historical past. It was that place the place all people actually did know your title.

This actually is an enormous loss to that neighbourhood and the entire metropolis.

“It’s another example of disappearing Toronto,” stated Boland. “It’s sad.”

It doesn’t matter what occurs with the constructing, whether or not it’s renovated or changed with a contemporary complicated, it gained’t be the Tulip.

“Thank you for all your support over three decades. It is your patronage that has allowed us to do what we love for so long, and to be as much a part of our lives as we have been in yours,” stated the house owners on Fb. “While this may be the end of this chapter, a new one is only a page turn away.”

May the Tulip discover a new residence?

No guarantees are being made! However there’s a 2020 New 12 months’s decision, the venerable eatery’s clients wouldn’t abandon.