WARMINGTON: Instagram helps nab alleged drunk driver in Milton on Christmas Eve

‘Twas the night time earlier than Christmas when all by Milton, not a creature was stirring aside from a suspected drunk driver.

And an individual with their video cellphone, one other at dwelling who noticed the late Dec. 24th posting on Instagram, and Halton Regional Police who responded to a 911 name.

All of this was because of video of an erratic driver at Bronte St. and Steeles Ave., showing slumped over the steering wheel whereas in movement.

With a quick-minded driver, so full of life and fast, posting this proof with a social media trick, the suspected drunk driver knew in a second it have to be Employees-Sgt. Paul Davies and his speedy workforce of eagles in cruisers they got here.

They whistled, and shouted, and known as the accused by identify: “Now, Dasher! Now, Dancer! now, Prancer and Vixen! On Comet, on Cupid, on Donner and Blitzen, to the jail with the giant wall! Dash away, dash away, dash away all!”

However first a breath take a look at to see if these visions of sugar-plums dancing in somebody’s head, have been double the authorized restrict permitted as an alternative.

The one Christmas current this 56-year-old Milton resident acquired was a cost of impaired driving, his licence suspended for 90 days, his automotive impounded for seven days and a summons to be in courtroom Jan. 27, 2020.

Within the meantime, the officers acquired again of their sleighs and drove to a different name out of sight. However because of social media and a few good residents, it was a Merry Christmas for all and for all a great night time.

Apart from the alleged drunk driver who might have had one too many beer, and bumped into Instagram, staff-sergeant Santa and his deputized reindeer.

Making an arrest with the assistance of Instagram is just not one thing Halton Police have seen earlier than, but when it retains folks protected they may hopefully see extra.

