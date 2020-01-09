WARMINGTON: Iranian crash victim lauded as caring community builder

RICHMOND HILL — All the pieces appeared regular and routine.

And simply earlier than he boarded the Ukrainian Worldwide Airways flight that crashed this week close to Tehran, Ali Asgar Dhirani referred to as his youngsters from the departure lounge to say he was on his approach residence to Canada and that he would see them quickly.



Arif Dhirani,(L) and his sister Rehana speak about their father Ali jAsgar Dhirani in Richmond Hill on Jan. 9, 2020. (Veronica Henri, Toronto Solar)

His spouse, Razia, was already two hours forward of him within the air on a special flight. They had been to fulfill up at Pearson Worldwide in Toronto and go for dinner with son, Arif, daughter, Rehana, and their 5 grandsons.

The 74-year-old was in nice spirits.

“He was always in a good mood,” mentioned daughter Rehana.

Completely happy go fortunate. Optimistic considering.

And charitable.

Arif talked about how his dad, who got here to Canada from England by way of his residence nation of Tanzania in 1975, labored onerous to determine the group’s first mosque, native meals banks and different household help teams.

“He cared about people,” mentioned Arif.

Rehana, a instructor at Rick Hansen Secondary College in Mississauga, fought tears whereas explaining how tough this has been to clarify to her two kids and her brother’s three youngsters.

It’s essential to them that their kids and the group as an entire keep in mind Dhirani as somebody who contributed to society.

“I think of him as an inspiration,” mentioned Arif.

“I heard people refer to him as a hero,” added Rehana.

He met his Uganda-born spouse and immigrated to Canada the place he labored for many years as an accountant. Not too long ago semi-retired, he had been specializing in non secular pilgrimages to holy websites in Iraq and Iran, which is the place he and his spouse had been for the previous three weeks.

“My mom has gone on hundreds of trips and runs (an excursion service) to take people to these locations,” mentioned Arif, including his dad determined to go on this journey which is why he was on a special flight.

From all accounts, it was an unbelievable journey with the couple attending cultural and non secular websites in Iran and Iraq, together with burial websites and mosques. Pictures of the tour present the way it was a constructive expertise for all concerned.

It was all excellent till he acquired on the doomed flight, which crashed killing 176 individuals, together with many Canadians.

His spouse heard the information of the crash whereas in line at Canadian Customs and Immigration at Pearson and has been grieving ever since.

Whereas authorities have raised the opportunity of a missile strike, the household is just not going there.

“I’m not as focused on the cause as much as I am the loss,” mentioned Arif.

For his household and the mosque group in Richmond Hill, the loss of life of Ali Asgar Dhirani was an enormous loss.

“He was remarkable person but everybody on that plane was remarkable,” mentioned Rehana.

However this was her and her brother’s father who ought to now be residence and going right into a weekend of actions with the grandchildren.

As an alternative, they’re planning a visit to Iran to gather his stays.