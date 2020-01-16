WARMINGTON: Many upset with teachers’ unions over strikes

Paul Greco doesn’t have the posh of being a cheerleader for lecturers’ hard-line techniques that are designed to bully the federal government into surrendering to their each demand.

The daddy of two younger youngsters — who’re about to be the victims of a Catholic faculty board lecturers’ strike subsequent Tuesday — resides in the actual world.

“(Education) Minister (Stephen) Lecce is doing what’s right for the taxpayers,” stated the Schomberg household man, who added former Liberal governments just about gave lecturers what they wished. “We can’t afford to increase spending as the province is technically bankrupt.”

It’s possible you’ll not have heard this view in media, however there are lots of like Paul who’re displeased with this aggressive motion by lecturers at a time when so many different staff haven’t acquired any pay improve in a decade.



Public highschool lecturers maintain a one-day strike on Dec. four, 2019. (Veronica Henri, Toronto Solar)

“The teachers’ union shouldn’t be holding our children hostage,” insisted Greco. “They have the right to strike and if this is truly about the children, the union should strike during summer months when the children won’t be affected.”

As a substitute, he’s bracing himself for Tuesday’s day-long strike.

The price to Greco’s small enterprise is not only that both he or his spouse, Kristi, must keep dwelling with their youngsters.

“This will affect all 30 people we employ,” stated Greco, including many have youngsters of their very own and are on the lookout for preparations. “Something like this puts a big strain on small business employees and employers.”

Whereas union leaders use youngsters as pawns, Lecce Wednesday beat them like chumps. His supply to take the salaries the federal government saves from the strike actions and use the money to compensate mother and father for child-care prices was a political masterstroke. A grand slam.

In Greco’s case, it is going to solely add as much as $50 however “I appreciate the gesture” and “I recognize there are people with low-income situations who this will help.”

Greco leans conservative however supported the federal Liberals through the period when Jean Chretien and Paul Martin had been prime ministers.

At the moment, he can’t assist the lecturers’ union since his youngsters, Peter, 9, and Holly, 7, deserve higher than union leaders “trying to grow their base to sustain their pensions” underneath a guise of taking an ideological stand over “e-learning.”

Greco believes the Ford authorities is correct to “freeze government spending” and never “mortgage the future of the children who are going to have to pay for all of this debt.”

No surprise there’s a sheepish look on the faces of a few of these educators on picket traces.

“They are definitely not underpaid,” stated Greco of lecturers. “I would like to pay my employees $90,000 a year for nine months of work, as well, but the market won’t sustain that.”

In case you don’t hear this perspective fairly often, it’s partially as a result of many mother and father usually are not ready to place their names ahead for concern of a backlash.

Whereas he respects lecturers, Greco is just not afraid to name it as it’s.

“I am pretty fed up with the teachers,” he stated. “It seems when the subject changes to the government, their tone changes and they go from being sweet to something else.”

Lecturers are handled with child gloves despite the fact that they aren’t the great guys on this story.

They’re leaving Ontario’s youngsters excessive and dry with phony claims of caring about schooling when they’re those caught prior to now, dragging their toes to modernize in rapidly-changing world — on the expense of our youngsters.

And never all people in Ontario is afraid to name it for what it’s.