WARMINGTON: Meet Canada’s new hockey hero, Akil Thomas!

Paul Henderson, Darryl Sittler, Mike Bossy, Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby and Akil Thomas!

The small membership of gamers who scored successful objectives for Workforce Canada simply welcomed a brand new member.

Thomas, 20, of Scarborough, joined this elite group, scoring with simply three:58 left on the clock to win the World Junior Hockey gold medal towards Russia within the Czech Republic.



Workforce Canada star Akil Thomas places the chunk on his gold medal at Pearson airport the place he acquired a hero’s welcome on Jan. 6, 2020. (Stan Behal,Toronto Solar)

“It’s overwhelming to be honest,” the previous St. Michael’s School star stated Monday, after he and different Workforce Canada gamers received off a Toronto-bound flight at Pearson Worldwide Airport. “It really hasn’t sunk in.”

Nevertheless, it probably began to really feel actual as folks chanted his identify on the arrivals gate. Akin is a part of Canadian hockey historical past now!

“I am so proud of him and the whole team,” stated his mother, Akilah Thomas, who welcomed him dwelling with two dozen members of the family and buddies, together with Toronto Councillor Michael Thompson.

There was quite a lot of pleasure as Ontario-based gamers — together with Nico Daws, Ty Dellandrea, Jamie Drysdale, Aidan Dudas, Liam Foudy, Barrett Hayton and Connor McMichael — returned to Toronto.

However the loudest cheers have been for Thomas — the satisfaction of Scarborough.

“This was a dream come true for Akil because he always dreamed of being the player who scored the winning goal for Canada,” stated his mother.

She stated Akil has achieved a lot of his desires up to now, together with enjoying within the Ontario Hockey League for the Niagara Falls Ice Canines and being drafted by the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings.

However it doesn’t matter what objectives he attains sooner or later, Thomas will at all times be identified for his highlight-reel objective by which he sped in on a free puck and managed to deke out the Russian goalie and rating.

“When I was sitting on the bench, I kind of had a feeling,” Thomas advised me. “When the coach put me out, I thought this would probably be my last shift. So, I was making the most of it.”

Few Canadians watching will ever neglect the second he scored this one — particularly his mother, who sort of missed it.

“I was in Atlanta on business watching it on my cellphone,” she stated with amusing.

She noticed her son soar on the ice and race towards the free puck — after which the unthinkable occurred.

“The streaming of the game on my cellphone just froze,” she stated. “I had no idea how the play ended up.”

Whereas the world in Ostrava was going wild, as was all of Canada, Akilah Thomas was phoning again to Canada to search out out what occurred? With the assistance of a member of the family, she used Fb Stay and a tv positioned in Canada to see the replay of the largest objective of her son’s life.

“I was so thrilled Akil scored and Team Canada won,” she stated.

However she was not stunned.

“Akil has said he was going to do that since he was a kid,” Akilah added. “That was his dream and he worked hard to achieve it.”

She stated that having her son’s identify talked about in the identical sentence as Henderson, Sittler, Bossy, Lemieux and Crosby, is fairly particular for a mother who remembers the primary time she and his father (former professional hockey participant) Kahlil Thomas put him on the ice on the age of two.

“I am getting chocked up, thinking about it,” Akilah stated. “I am starting to cry.”