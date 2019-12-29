WARMINGTON: Top 20 for 2019

Heroes, victims, the underappreciated and people who deserve thanks. Right here’s my Prime 20 record for 2019:



Toronto Murder Det. Dave Dickinson (Michael Peake, Toronto Solar)

20: Toronto Police Det. Dave Dickinson who, with assist from Insp. Hank Idsinga, led the Bruce McArthur serial killer case by which eight harmless males had been abused and murdered. Because of Dave and Hank’s work, McArthur in 2019 pleaded responsible to all counts, sparing households an extended and tough trial in 2020.

19: Dino’s Wooden Burning Pizza proprietor Dino Ari is the key Pizza Santa. Each week he goes someplace to feed the needy his scrumptious pizza ready at 820 The Queensway. Folks like Dino make Toronto nice.

18: Seems the most effective safety in opposition to an armed theft by a masked man demanding money is a bunch of bananas. That is what one thug came upon first hand at Kim’s A and J Comfort Retailer on John St. in Mississauga. As photographer Craig Robertson reveals in a video, Sung Ae Kim used bananas to confront a bandit who ran off.

17: A crew at Georgina Hearth and Rescue in Sutton not solely heard sounds coming from a new child child which had been deserted within the chilly behind their hearth corridor. They nursed him again to well being.

16: Employees-Sgt. Chris Lawson, Const. Chris Peters and Const. Amanda Allsop, all of Halton Regional Police, introduced two unconscious teenagers again to life by administering the boys Naloxone. Particular because of neighbour Annissa Adams who observed the disaster and referred to as 911.

15: Riya Rajkuma was murdered in Brampton by her father on Valentines Day which was additionally her 11th birthday. Too terrible for phrases. Her dad dedicated suicide by taking pictures himself within the head.

14: Equally as harmless Jonathan Davis, 17, was gunned down in a wild Malton shootout. Police later reported discovering 136 bullet casings on the scene. He didn’t have an opportunity.

13: Neither did 13-year-old Syrian refugee Mirvat Jammal who in the identical taking pictures was struck and wounded within the arm when a stray bullet that got here by means of her bed room window.

12: Quinn Fallon, NoorSamiei and Samantha Worth had been all victims of the identical Danforth bloodbath that additionally killed Reese Fallon and Juliana Kozis. Quinn — Reese’s youthful sister — Samiei, and Worth bravely got here earlier than the media to resign the mindless violence that has plagued the GTA. They stay and combat for Reese and Juliana.



Zhebin Cong was discovered NCR for the meat-cleaver hacking dying of his roommate.

11: Deemed not criminally accountable for the meat intelligent homicide of a person, Zhebin Cong walked away from CAMH, received on a aircraft for his native China and was by no means heard of once more. His escape highlights the hazard of permitting killers such leniency on the downtown hospital which is situated subsequent to a residential neighbourhood.

10: Marshall Dane is without doubt one of the greatest Canadian singer/songwriters I’ve seen. He occurs to lean nation however his reveals have a lot power, they rock, too. He writes quite a lot of superb songs that get airplay however he’s one among these artists who prefers to be unbiased and play common golf equipment, showcases and festivals. That would change in 2020. He’s simply too good to maintain a secret. This man is a star, who does all types of charity work.

9: Glensbert Oliver was a Brampton grandfather stabbed to dying whereas confronting alleged thugs who had been stealing change from his automotive. Sadly his spouse says he was going to over to attempt to counsel these younger individuals and would have given them no matter he had on him. There was no have to kill him.

eight: Farhad Jama, 28, is one other who had a lot to stay for however had his life minimize quick by scumbag gangs. Somebody shot the College of Western Ontario graduate who was simply on his approach dwelling to Orpington Cres.cent from work He occurred to be within the improper spot when he was stolen from his household.



Walter Oster (Toronto Solar information)

7: Walter Oster died in the future shy of his 80th birthday. He’s the man who began the Nice Ontario Salmon Derby, ran The Toronto Sportsmen’s Present, owned golf programs and was the chair of the Toronto Conference Centre. He appreciated individuals they usually appreciated him. Nice man.

6: Larry Tanenbaum’s achievements are unparalleled. Because the co-owner of the Toronto Raptors, Argos, Marlies, TFC and Maple Leafs, he has 4 championship rings in 4 years. He’s not finished. He simply wants yet one more to cowl all of the digits of 1 hand. When the Maple Leafs lastly win that Stanley Cup, Larry should work on jewellery for that second hand.



Kawhi Leonard watches as his buzzer-beater seals the Raptors’ Recreation 7 win over the 76ers within the playoffs final Could. (STAN BEHAL/TORONTO SUN FILES)

5: Stan Behal is one among Canada’s best photographers who has gained three Nationwide Newspaper Awards and will win a fourth for his picture of Kawhi Leonard’s unbelievable buzzer bouncer which allowed the Raps to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers in final spring’s playoffs. It was one among Canada’s best ever sports activities moments and undoubtedly one the nation’s best ever sports activities photos.



Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia celebrates with followers throughout the Toronto Raptors Championship Parade on Lakeshore Boulevard. Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports activities

four: Nav Bhatia makes the record not simply because he’s Superfan, the grand marshall for the unbelievable championship parade and a Raptors ambassador. He additionally deserves kudos for the way he dealt with the man in Milkwaukee whose ugly racially-charged smears on Twitter had been ridiculous. Bhatia accepted his apology and took him out for dinner.



Former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion on April 16, 2019. (Veronica Henri, Toronto Solar)

three: Former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion will probably be 99 in early 2020 and would even be an important individual to steer the Conservative Occasion if she would surrender one among her 10 jobs. However she’s in my prime 20 for what she did when the politically appropriate moved in on Don Cherry and unceremoniously took him out. You discover out who your folks are in unhealthy occasions and Cherry came upon that McCallion stood up for him.



Bobby Orr and Don Cherry in Ottawa, Ont. in 2006

Postmedia file

2: One other gem of a Canadian is the nice No. four, Bobby Orr. Loyalty is his center identify as a result of he may have taken Ron MacLean’s method and moved away from Cherry however as a substitute didn’t go away Cherry’s facet by means of that darkish November interval when supporting individuals sporting poppies someway was labelled as racism. Bobby was not simply one of many greats on the ice however off it too.

1: There is no such thing as a different selection for me than Donald S. Cherry — the man who criticises all people however loves them on the identical time. He by no means backed down from the social justice crowd or kissed the behind of anyone in energy. For 40 years, he entertained followers on his personal phrases and can go down in historical past for a lot of issues, together with being essentially the most certified Canadian to not be awarded the Order of Canada or be inducted into the Hockey Corridor of Fame. He will probably be remembered for standing up for our fallen, our veterans and our troops.

The powers that be can minimize him out of their instantly woke broadcast — for controversial feedback about poppies — however they’re by no means going to chop Don Cherry out of Canadian’s reminiscences or their hearts. Thanks for all the nice you probably did Don for therefore many a long time. You’ll all the time be my No. 1.

There’s my prime 20 for 2019. Marvel what 2020 will carry? Keep tuned. Blissful New 12 months All people. Scrawler out.