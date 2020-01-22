WARMINGTON: Toronto lawyer sets sights on Conservative leadership

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will wish to learn this column.

So will Conservative management hopefuls Peter MacKay and Pierre Poilievre.

Leslyn Lewis is a GTA lawyer who holds a PhD in worldwide regulation. Proudly Christian, she’s additionally a single mother of two who grew up in East York.

She, the Toronto Solar has realized, is poised to make historical past.

“I’m running to be leader of the Conservative Party of Canada,” she has advised associates in an e-mail. “It’s the first time in Canadian history that a visible minority woman has run for leader of either major federal party, and potentially for prime minister of Canada!”

And similar to that, the Conservative Occasion management race simply acquired a little bit extra attention-grabbing.

Leslie who, you say? Even she admits she’s not a family identify.

But.

This might quickly change. Definitely, individuals who work in regulation and the courts will know her identify from the high-profile instances and civil litigation that Lewis has been concerned in. Individuals in Scarborough-Rouge Park might bear in mind her because the Conservative candidate within the 2015 federal election.

She didn’t win however is assured about her possibilities to come back out on prime within the battle for the Conservative management. Whereas the larger names have sturdy institution backing, she stated, her assist is from “social conservatives and churches,” in addition to working-class folks with massive desires.

“I think we are going to surprise some people,” she stated.

However first issues first.

Earlier than she will be able to begin elevating the $300,000 price and procure the three,000 signatures wanted to formally enter the management race, Lewis must submit a $25,000 deposit and procure 1,000 signatures. She’s prepared to put in writing the deposit cheque and has up to now obtained 200 signatures.

“I have pledges for the $300,000 but can’t fundraise until we get that first part done,” she stated Wednesday. You possibly can attain her marketing campaign by e-mail at [email protected]

“I think there is a 0% chance I won’t be on the ballot,” she stated.

As soon as she is, she stated, working Canadians from all backgrounds and walks of life will likely be her focus.

“I grew up in North York,” she added, saying her “achievements” present what an individual can do.

She needs that success for everyone. The 49-year-old, who got here to Canada from Jamaica on the age of 5, is described by supporters as fierce, charitable, sort, heat, respectful and clever.

Lewis sees herself as somebody who comprehends each native and worldwide points whereas understanding the wants of standard Canadians.

“I know what it’s like to put a payroll for a small business on your personal line of credit,” she stated. “I know what it’s like to be a single mother.”

How she is going to criticize Trudeau on points like SNC-Lavalin, the black-face scandal or crime points will all come within the months forward — as will how, as a social conservative, she’ll sort out points like homosexual marriage and abortion.

What she does promise isn’t be hypocritical, pandering or disrespectful on any subject.

“Courage, compassion and common sense” is her not solely her slogan, it’s her motto. Lewis is relying on the backing of social conservatives and progressive conservatives. In any case, she has real-life expertise which, she teased, quantities to “a lot more than Andrew Scheer and Justin Trudeau combined.”

“I am not beholden to anybody,” she stated. “Other candidates will have thousands of people they have to return favours to.”

However Leslyn Lewis does must get 800 extra folks signed up by Feb. 1 to have an opportunity to make historical past.