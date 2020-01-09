WARMINGTON: Toronto student’s dream dies in Iranian plane crash

Maya Zibaie was winging her means house to a brilliant future.

She was dwelling the Canadian dream till her passenger aircraft fell from the skies over Iran, ending the 15-year-old’s future.

The Toronto lady was certainly one of 63 Canadian fatalities within the mysterious and but to be defined Ukraine Worldwide Airways Flight 752 crash that killed 176 folks.

“She was very ambitious,” mentioned her principal, Adam Marshall, at Northern Secondary College, on Mount Nice Blvd. and Roehampton Ave. “She was constantly focused on her future.”



Northern Secondary College principal Adam Marshall (Ernest Doroszuk, Toronto Solar)

Not simply her objective of attending a Canadian college however her plans to be successful because of that. She was on her means.

“Maya worked so hard. She was constantly talking to guidance councillors,” mentioned Marshall. “She always had a smile on her face.”

She got here to Canada in 2016 from her homeland of Iran and began English courses with out realizing one phrase.

That quickly modified. She in a short time moved from ESL into common courses and was doing exceptionally nicely.

“She was an absolute star,” mentioned Marshall.

Her buddy, Lindsay Dukhraiu, additionally 15, described her as a really “kind” particular person.

“Maya was a very nice girl who was in my science class,” she mentioned. “She was a great partner in group projects — very compassionate.”

So when Marshall knowledgeable college students in regards to the horrible crash close to Tehran, she was shocked.

“Devastating,” she mentioned. “Maya was wonderful.”

Her understanding was that the teenager went to Iran over the Christmas holidays together with her mom.

“It’s so sad,” she mentioned.

It has additionally stolen the lives of 167 passengers and 9 crew members from Iran, Sweden, Germany, Nice Britain, Afghanistan and Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mentioned it finest Wednesday making it clear “Canadians have questions and deserve answers.”

You higher consider it.

Iran needs to be compelled to let aviation specialists examine this unusual crash that got here inside hours of that nation’s navy firing missiles at American bases in Iraq.

This shouldn’t be glossed over or forgotten about. The reality needs to be unearthed.

For now, Canada mourns.

Together with Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory, Trudeau has relayed his deepest sympathies to the households.

“(Maya) was going places,” mentioned her principal.

Her dream was a nightmare.