“Warn BJP Not To Play With Fire”: Mamata Banerjee Over Citizenship Act

Kolkata:

Asserting that peaceable protests will proceed so long as the brand new citizenship legislation shouldn’t be withdrawn, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at this time warned the BJP towards “playing with fire”.

Talking at a protest rally within the metropolis, the Trinamool Congress supremo accused the BJP of not protecting its guarantees, and referred to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s comment about placing on maintain compensation to households of two folks killed in police firing on anti-CAA protesters in Mangaluru.

The federal government wouldn’t give a single rupee to their households if the investigation proved the involvement of two individuals within the violence in the course of the December 19 protests towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act, the Karnataka CM had advised reporters on Wednesday.

The West Bengal chief minister requested college students to hold on with their protests. She additionally advised them that she is going to at all times be by their facet. “Do not fear anybody. I warn the BJP not to play with fire,” Ms Banerjee mentioned.

The Trinamool Congress chief, who’s main a protest march from Rajabazar to Mullick Bazar in central Kolkata, alleged college students talking towards the CAA are being threatened by the BJP.

“We express our solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia, IIT-Kanpur and other universities who are protesting against the CAA and the NRC,” she mentioned.