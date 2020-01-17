Warner Bros creating new Mortal Kombat animation titled Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge





Mortal Kombat in animated kind is making a return as The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Warner Bros has been busy creating Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge. Joel McHale will voice Johnny Cage and Jennifer Carpenter will do the voice performing for Sonya Blade. The director for the animation shall be Ethan Spaulding and the script is being delivered by Jeremy Adams. Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge ought to arrive throughout the first half of the 12 months.

The voice solid additionally contains Jordan Rodrigues as Liu Kang; Patrick Seitz as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi; Steve Blum as Sub-Zero; Artt Butler as Shang Tsung; Darin De Paul as Quan Chi; Robin Atkin Downes as Kano; David B. Mitchell as Raiden; Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs; Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro; Gray Griffin as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi; and Fred Tatasciore as Demon Torturer

Supply