Warren Brown and Matthew McNulty to guest star in Doctor Who series 12

The 12th sequence of Physician Who has revealed two main new visitor stars for an upcoming episode.

Warren Brown and Matthew McNulty will be a part of the forged of the long-running sci-fi sequence, for an episode that sees group TARDIS confronted with a thriller that threatens your complete planet.

Get all the newest Physician Who updates direct to your inbox Thanks!







Sign in













Register













Signal me up!





Signal as much as get alerts for Physician Who and obtain tv and leisure e-mail newsletters from our award-winning editorial group. You’ll be able to unsubscribe at any time. For extra details about how we maintain your private information, please see our privateness coverage.

McNulty (Misfits, The Musketeers) will subsequent be on our screens in Channel Four’s darkish drama sequence Deadwater Fell reverse the tenth Physician himself, David Tennant.

He stated: “I had such a blast filming the episode and couldn’t ask for anything more for my Doctor Who debut.”

Brown at present stars within the action-packed Strike Again on Sky One and has beforehand appeared in Idris Elba’s psychological thriller Luther and in ITV sequence Liar.

He added: “I was on such a high when I got the call from my agent, then such a low when I had to keep it top secret and couldn’t tell anyone! I can honestly say though it was and has been one of the most fun jobs I’ve ever had to date!”

Physician Who sequence twelve: Episodes Four-6 titles revealed

It’s but to be confirmed which instalment of sequence 12 the pair characteristic in, however judging by the premise it might properly be episode six: Praxeus.

The synopsis was just lately revealed to be as follows: “The Doctor and her friends split up to investigate multiple mysteries across planet Earth. What they find will threaten all of humanity…”

Earlier as we speak, the BBC revealed a sneak peak at The Physician’s subsequent journey – episode three, Orphan 55 – on their YouTube channel.

Physician Who continues on Sunday 12th January at 7:10pm on BBC One