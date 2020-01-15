Warrington Roofing boss Mark Bray faked signature of dead workman Kenneth Drake to dodge blame

A roofing firm boss has been jailed to 2 years for forging the signature of considered one of his workman after he fell 20ft to his loss of life in a bid to dodge blame.

Mark Bray, 48, falsified well being and security paperwork to make it look as if foreman Kenneth Drake, 54, had signed a danger evaluation for a £55,000 job.

Mr Drake, of Manchester, suffered catastrophic head accidents and died an hour later in hospital after he fell by the roof of the ironmongery agency on September 24 2015.

Bray, of Warrington, Cheshire, knew he may be held chargeable for the tragedy as a result of he failed to produce his staff with security netting in a bid to chop prices – although the roof of the constructing wanted changing.

He admitted perverting the course of justice and failing to take cheap care of different individuals beneath the Well being and Security At Work Act 1974.

Contracts supervisor Bray was sentenced to 2 years in jail at Manchester Crown Courtroom, whereas his Warrington-based agency Roofing Consultants Restricted was fined £100,000 and ordered to pay one other £30,000 in prosecution prices.

The agency was cleared of company manslaughter in relation to Mr Drake’s loss of life.

The court docket heard how Mr Drake had been employed to guide of group of roofers to exchange a damaged roof at Abbey Architectural Ironmongery Firm Restricted in Rochdale in September 2015.

Bray’s employers had been sub-contracted to do the job by one other agency however the roofing group weren’t geared up with full physique harnesses or ‘easi-dec’ – a platform designed to make fragile roofs safer, the court docket was instructed.

The 48-year-old was accountable for well being and issues of safety on the agency however he additionally failed to offer Mr Drake and his colleagues a security briefing – as a substitute making a enterprise journey the Midlands.

Prosecutor John Harrison QC instructed the listening to: ‘Mark Bray made a go to to the location on July 30 earlier than the accident however he didn’t go on the roof himself to research it.

‘In Mark Bray’s pocket book, he stated that it would not be doable to place a internet over the roof and that Easi-Dec could be wanted as a substitute.

‘However it’s clear that he didn’t conduct a security induction and within the danger evaluation methodology assertion, there isn’t any point out of Easi-Dec, it simply means that they need to stand on the timber decking to keep away from falling by.

‘Mr Drake was seen climbing the scaffolding to get to the roof however there was initially no ladder. In addition they solely had hi-vis jackets – no arduous hats and no security harnesses.

‘The next day the ladder was delivered by an worker for Abbey Architectural heard a cracking noise and regarded as much as see a foot had come by the roof.

‘Later that day, Kenneth Drake got here into the warehouse and made a grievance concerning the roof, saying that it was rotten. Mark Bray visited the location on September 23.

‘He climbed up the ladder and onto the roof for inspection. He was up there for about six minutes.

‘In the course of the time that he’s there, items of roof had been being thrown from the roof into the skip.

‘However there isn’t any security measures, no netting, no harnesses. Bray knew how the work was being achieved and he did nothing.

‘He stated nothing to alter how the lads had been working, with no harnesses, no security decks, nothing. He should’ve seen it however he allowed it to proceed.’

On the day of the accident Mr Drake had arrived with brother Brian at 8am to start out work after inserting a tarpaulin on the roof to cease it leaking, however half an hour later he fell by the roof to the ground under.

He sustained extreme head accidents together with a fractured cranium and died lower than an hour later at Royal Oldham Hospital. He additionally suffered fractures of each his wrists from attempting to interrupt his fall.

Within the aftermath of the tragedy, Bray falsely claimed he had printed a danger evaluation kind from a transportable gadget in his car which he then requested the roofers to signal.

He wrongly stated the shape claimed Easi-Decs had been for use and harnesses had been to be related. It additionally stated that the work space ought to be cordoned off with fencing to cease folks coming out and in.

In a heart-breaking assertion Mr Drake’s widow Ingrid stated: ‘Ken was a tremendous husband and stepfather. He was a loving, caring man who made everybody giggle.

‘We shared so many recollections and its coronary heart breaking to know we won’t share any extra.

‘It is unhappy to know he is missed out on such magical moments in our lives, like watching our daughter get married. He is really missed by everybody and at all times will likely be.’

After the case Detective Chief Inspector Richard Eales, of Larger Manchester Police stated: ‘In the present day’s end result ought to function a stark reminder to those that make use of folks and have a duty to take care of them within the office.

‘Slicing corners on this approach is harmful and might in the end rip households aside, as a result of it was these actions that had completely cataclysmic penalties and led to Ken’s pointless and preventable loss of life.

‘The truth that Bray went onto forge Ken’s signature demonstrates than fairly than fascinated with Ken and his family members within the aftermath of his loss of life, Bray’s sole thought was to cowl his tracks and forestall the investigation from establishing what had occurred.

‘I hope the very fact Bray has to serve a jail sentence serves as justice for Ken and his household who’ve been left completely devastated by his loss of life.

‘Hopefully they’re supplied with a measure of consolation on the finish of what has been a really lengthy and troublesome highway.

Well being and Security Government principal inspector, Laura Royales added: ‘This was a wholly foreseeable and preventable incident which resulted in a tragic and useless lack of life.

‘Falls from top stay the largest reason behind office fatalities within the UK development trade.

‘It’s vital that these concerned in planning, managing and finishing up work at top perceive the dangers and determine and implement appropriate management measures to forestall harm. Had such steps been taken on this case, this incident wouldn’t have occurred.’

Rochdale-based Excessive Ridge Roofing Options Restricted. which was initially contracted to do the job, was fined £12 000 and ordered to pay £33,000 in prosecution prices after being discovered responsible of Regulation 15(2) Building Design and Administration Rules 2015.