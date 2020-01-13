Was Allu Arjun offered Telugu remake of this Bollywood blockbuster?

Allu Arjun throughout interplay with media.

Rumours concerning the Telugu remake of Hindi blockbuster Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety have been doing rounds for some time now. Speculations on who will bag the lead position within the movie have been rife. Allu Arjun lately gave us a sneak peek into it.

Whereas speaking to media as a part of promotions of Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, actor Allu Arjun was requested whether or not he was approached to play the lead position within the remake of the Hindi movie and the actor stated “yes.”‘

“We wanted to remake the film under Geetha Arts and people assumed that I would star in it. But that isn’t true. Trivikram and I, earlier, met and discussed about it, but later we decided to go ahead with our own story. We thought of leaving it to someone else and now, I believe that decision has been the best,” stated the actor.

Allu Arjun has not been part of a remake undertaking till now. All his movie have contemporary tales and ideas. That’s one purpose that makes him one of many high actors of Telugu movie trade.

Speaking about how his one and a half years break was and what he learnt from it, the actor stated that issues have been completely different but pleasing for him. “People learn many things when they take a break from their regular work. Same was the case with me. I did not act in films for 1 and a half years, but my fans showed their enthusiasm and love towards me. I can never forget that. Other heroes might have fans, but I have an army,” stated Allu Arjun.

Earlier, producer Suresh Babu stated that they, formally, can have the remake rights of all Luv Ranjan’s movies and that the remake is on playing cards. So seems to be like after Allu Arjun has determined to not go for it, it has gone to another person.