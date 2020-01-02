Was Cyprus gang-rape case verdict politically motivated?

The leaders of Cyprus and Israel will meet on Thursday to signal a billion-dollar fuel pipeline deal – simply days after a high-profile authorized case involving accusations of gang-rape towards 12 Israeli teenagers ended with a responsible verdict for his or her accuser.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and president Nicos Anastasiades had been scheduled to fulfill in Athens on Thursday alongside Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis to log out on the EastMed pipeline challenge, price an estimated $6billion.

It comes simply three days after a 19-year-old British teenager was discovered responsible of mendacity to police in Cyprus after she claimed to have been gang-raped by 12 Israeli youngsters at a resort in Ayia Napa final July.

The girl has insisted she is harmless and was pressured into retracting her declare by police, and the British International Workplace has mentioned it’s ‘severely involved’ about whether or not she was given a good trial.

A 19-year-old Briton was discovered responsible of mendacity to police in Cyprus about being gang-raped by 12 Israeli vacationers on Monday (pictured exterior court docket along with her dad and mom)

President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades (proper) will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Athens on Thursday to log out on a $6bn fuel pipeline deal

Among the Israeli males who had been initially accused of rape are seen arriving in court docket on July 25. The girl’s household say police protected them and handled her as a felony from the beginning

The woman’s mom claimed police protected the Israeli suspects from the beginning of the method, and handled her daughter because the felony.

The British teen, who MailOnline has determined to not establish, is now dealing with as much as a 12 months in jail will probably be sentenced on January 7. She has already mentioned she’s going to attraction.

A part of her attraction will deal with claims she was struggling PTSD when police sat down along with her for a seven-hour interview that ended along with her retracting her declare.

Dr Christine Tizzard, apsychologist who assessed in Cyprus, mentioned she is experiencing ‘extraordinarily horrifying’ signs together with ‘hyper arousal, emotional numbing, flashbacks, nightmares and hypersomnia’.

She advised Good Morning Britain at present: ‘My considerations are mainly that as time goes on her situation is deteriorating. It is vitally necessary that she will entry expert therapy.’

A web-based fundraiser entitled ‘Assist Teen Sufferer Get Justice In Cyprus’ has raised greater than £114,000 in the direction of the household’s authorized charges to date.

Yesterday, the lady’s mom advised the BBC her daughter is sleeping 18 to 20 hours a day, which is a symptom the situation hypersomnia.

She advised the At this time programme: ‘She must get again to the UK to get that handled – that is my absolute main focus.

‘She will be able to’t be handled right here as a result of listening to international males talking loudly will set off an episode.

‘She’s additionally fairly withdrawn which could be very unhappy for me to see. And he or she additionally experiences hallucinations.

Dr Christine Tizzard (pictured on Good Morning Britain at present), of West Sussex, has been involved with the 19-year-old girl who was discovered responsible of ‘public mischief’ by a Cyprian court docket this week

Dealing with one 12 months in jail, Dr Tizzard says the lady is prone to be experiencing ‘hyper arousal, emotional numbing, flashbacks, nightmares and hypersomnia’

‘It wants resolving in any other case she’s going to hold on having this for the remainder of her life’.

‘s mom additionally demanded Britons boycott the celebration resort of Ayia Napa, calling it ‘unsafe’.

‘The place is not secure – it’s completely not secure. And in case you go and report one thing that is occurred to you, you are both laughed at, so far as I can inform, or, within the worst case, one thing like what’s occurred to my daughter could occur,’ she mentioned.

Requested about whether or not she thought the resort was secure for Britons, Dr Tizzard mentioned: ‘All I can say is that it is about minding your self.

‘I would not need any of my feminine relations to be on the market unaccompanied at the moment.’

Probed on whether or not initially withdrew among the rape allegations as a result of she was ‘below strain’, Dr Tizzard mentioned: ‘Clearly I am unable to touch upon the exact components of the case.

‘However what I can say is that people who find themselves affected by PTSD are extraordinarily simply overwhelmed.

‘When that occurs they may do something to launch that psychological strain.’

She added that there extra consciousness must be raised of circumstances of PTSD among the many civilian inhabitants exterior the Armed Forces.

Dr Tizzard mentioned: ‘My actual considerations are that this PTSD will not resolve until she comes dwelling

‘She can be left with enduring signs. She must be dwelling the place she could be handled as quickly as attainable.’

A web-based fundraiser entitled ‘Assist Teen Sufferer Get Justice In Cyprus’ has raised greater than £114,000 in the direction of the household’s authorized charges to date