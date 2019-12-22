Was Scrooge always hot? A Christmas Carol rereading

Steven Knight’s new BBC drama A Christmas Carol remoulds Charles Dickens’s basic right into a darker, extra troubling story of wickedness, and is bound to be an offbeat festive spotlight – however actually, I don’t care about any of that.

From the beginning, my major curiosity on this three-part, exhaustively researched, painstakingly written, solid, costumed and set designed piece of artwork has been however one factor – Scrooge is scorching now.

As performed by Man Pearce, an Australian heart-throb, previously quantity 17 in E’s Most Sexiest Males in Leisure 2002 record, that is by far the sexiest Ebenezer Scrooge ever dedicated to display. Sure, you might throw your “Michael Caine in a Muppet Christmas Carol”s at me, and I take your level (and please do vote in your personal private Most Seductive Scrooge beneath), however there’s a transparent distinction right here – Pearce’s Scrooge is canonically youthful and warmer than misers previous, as Steven Knight lately advised one in all my colleagues.

“With Guy you’ve got an attractive man in the prime of his life and it really does mean that you ask the question more profoundly ‘Why is he like this?’” Knight advised HEARALPUBLICIST.

“’He could have a really great life so what is he doing?’ That’s part of the reason for casting someone like Guy, to really begin to explore why someone like that would behave like that.”

Director Nick Murphy added: “I wanted Scrooge to have swagger – we all did – and I wanted him to be young enough to have a life left to use in a different way.”

So scorching Scrooge is right here, and he’s meant to be scorching – and the extra I’ve thought of this, the extra the whole lot has been known as into query.

Had my prejudice, knowledgeable by a century of diversifications, motion pictures and parodies, solid Scrooge within the flawed gentle all this time? In any case, Sherlock Holmes by no means wore a deerstalker in Arthur Conan Doyle’s tales, whereas Bram Stoker’s Depend Dracula had a moustache and by no means donned a cape – so had the unique, pure, and engaging Scrooge additionally been equally miscast and maligned by in style tradition?

In different phrases – has Scrooge at all times been a complete hunk?

Jim Carrey as Scrooge in Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Instantly (/round three months later, after I had time) I turned to Dickens’s authentic textual content, searching for references to Ebenezer’s rippling abs, cut-glass jawline and exquisite, swimming eyes – however I used to be upset.

Certain, there’s an argument that energy is inherently horny, and it could possibly be that rich previous Scrooge attracted an eye fixed or two in that regard – however by way of his private look, Dickens is fairly clear that he’s no looker.

“The cold within him froze his old features, nipped his pointed nose, shrivelled his cheek, stiffened his gait; made his eyes red, his thin lips blue; and spoke out shrewdly in his grating voice,” Dickens writes.

“A frosty rime was on his head, and on his eyebrows, and his wiry chin.”

Phwoar – what a silver fox. However someway, this Roald-Dahl-in-The-Twits-esque nonsense about interior meanness transfiguring into outer ugliness doesn’t ring true for me any extra.

Simply give it some thought – what number of actually scorching folks have you ever met who’re whole d**ks? All handsome individuals are horrible, famously, as a result of they’re enjoying life on “Story Mode” with further power-ups and have it too straightforward. There are lots of of hundreds, if not hundreds of thousands of ravishing a***holes simply as grasping or self-centred as Scrooge – however they nonetheless handle to maintain their abs and their tans on level.

Or, as Steven Knight put it: “I didn’t want Scrooge to look like Scrooge, because people don’t necessarily look like their souls.”

And possibly, simply possibly, this canonically horny new Scrooge is a more true illustration of the character that Dickens created. As a result of in case you learn Scrooge as scorching all through a Christmas Carol, there are such a lot of extra ranges to the textual content.

Sure, folks hate Scrooge due to his miserliness – however possibly additionally they resent his toned physique and beautiful eyes. That first job at Fezziwig’s? Landed so much simpler when he turned as much as the interview wanting like a tall drink of water.

Certain, his relationship with Belle broke down due to his obsession with work – however who’s to say it wasn’t additionally as a result of he stored checking himself out within the mirror at inopportune moments, or spent too lengthy crushing it within the health club as a substitute of spending time along with her? Bench press us, each one!

And when Scrooge lastly unleashes that pearly, million-dollar smile on the finish of the e-book, after the ghosts have inspired him to show over a brand new leaf? Nicely, it’s no surprise everybody’s pleased to have him dropping off geese and alluring himself to Christmas dinner. Discuss The Ghost of Christmas but to YUM!

Whereas this remoulding of an unattractive literary determine into some type of intercourse God may appear excessive, it has been performed earlier than. To return to Depend Dracula, in Stoker’s novel he was an absolute canine with a receding hairline and peculiar lips. At present, almost each onscreen Dracula is youthful and a complete heartthrob, and it could be unthinkable to attempt to solid a Dracula who truly regarded like Stoker supposed. So why not enable Scrooge his personal glow-up?

At present, because of Steven Knight and Man Pearce, the Overton window of Scrooge sexiness has been dramatically shifted, and all we have to do now’s keep away from any knee-jerk, aged Scrooge castings in future diversifications to maintain issues shifting in the appropriate route.

Simply to be clear, Scrooge is scorching now – and that’s how he wants to remain. Phwoar humbug!

A Christmas Carol airs on BBC1 on the 22nd, 23rd and 24th December at 9pm