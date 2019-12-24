Was Scrooge always hot? A Christmas Carol rereading

Steven Knight’s new BBC drama A Christmas Carol remoulds Charles Dickens’s traditional right into a darker, extra troubling story of wickedness, and is certain to be an offbeat festive spotlight – however actually, I don’t care about any of that.

From the beginning, my principal curiosity on this three-part, exhaustively researched, painstakingly written, solid, costumed and set designed piece of artwork has been however one factor – Scrooge is sizzling now.

As performed by Man Pearce, an Australian heart-throb, previously quantity 17 in E’s Most Sexiest Males in Leisure 2002 listing, that is by far the sexiest Ebenezer Scrooge ever dedicated to display. Sure, you could throw your “Michael Caine in a Muppet Christmas Carol”s at me, and I take your level (and please do vote in your personal private Most Seductive Scrooge under), however there’s a transparent distinction right here – Pearce’s Scrooge is canonically youthful and warmer than misers previous, as Steven Knight lately informed certainly one of my colleagues.

“With Guy you’ve got an attractive man in the prime of his life and it really does mean that you ask the question more profoundly ‘Why is he like this?’” Knight informed HEARALPUBLICIST.

“’He could have a really great life so what is he doing?’ That’s part of the reason for casting someone like Guy, to really begin to explore why someone like that would behave like that.”

Director Nick Murphy added: “I wanted Scrooge to have swagger – we all did – and I wanted him to be young enough to have a life left to use in a different way.”

So sizzling Scrooge is right here, and he’s meant to be sizzling – and the extra I’ve thought of this, the extra all the things has been known as into query.

Had my prejudice, knowledgeable by a century of variations, films and parodies, solid Scrooge within the unsuitable mild all this time? In any case, Sherlock Holmes by no means wore a deerstalker in Arthur Conan Doyle’s tales, whereas Bram Stoker’s Rely Dracula had a moustache and by no means donned a cape – so had the unique, pure, and enticing Scrooge additionally been equally miscast and maligned by common tradition?

In different phrases – has Scrooge all the time been a complete hunk?

Jim Carrey as Scrooge in Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Instantly (/round three months later, once I had time) I turned to Dickens’s unique textual content, on the lookout for references to Ebenezer’s rippling abs, cut-glass jawline and exquisite, swimming eyes – however I used to be disenchanted.

Certain, there’s an argument that energy is inherently horny, and it may very well be that rich outdated Scrooge attracted an eye fixed or two in that regard – however when it comes to his private look, Dickens is fairly clear that he’s no looker.

“The cold within him froze his old features, nipped his pointed nose, shrivelled his cheek, stiffened his gait; made his eyes red, his thin lips blue; and spoke out shrewdly in his grating voice,” Dickens writes.

“A frosty rime was on his head, and on his eyebrows, and his wiry chin.”

Phwoar – what a silver fox. However in some way, this Roald-Dahl-in-The-Twits-esque nonsense about interior meanness transfiguring into outer ugliness doesn’t ring true for me any extra.

Simply give it some thought – what number of actually sizzling folks have you ever met who’re whole d**ks? All handsome persons are horrible, famously, as a result of they’re taking part in life on “Story Mode” with further power-ups and have it too simple. There are lots of of 1000’s, if not hundreds of thousands of ravishing a***holes simply as grasping or self-centred as Scrooge – however they nonetheless handle to maintain their abs and their tans on level.

Or, as Steven Knight put it: “I didn’t want Scrooge to look like Scrooge, because people don’t necessarily look like their souls.”

And possibly, simply possibly, this canonically horny new Scrooge is a more true illustration of the character that Dickens created. As a result of in the event you learn Scrooge as sizzling all through a Christmas Carol, there are such a lot of extra ranges to the textual content.

Sure, folks hate Scrooge due to his miserliness – however possibly in addition they resent his toned physique and lovely eyes. That first job at Fezziwig’s? Landed so much simpler when he turned as much as the interview trying like a tall drink of water.

Certain, his relationship with Belle broke down due to his obsession with work – however who’s to say it wasn’t additionally as a result of he saved checking himself out within the mirror at inopportune moments, or spent too lengthy crushing it within the gymnasium as an alternative of spending time together with her? Bench press us, each one!

And when Scrooge lastly unleashes that pearly, million-dollar smile on the finish of the ebook, after the ghosts have inspired him to show over a brand new leaf? Properly, it’s no surprise everybody’s blissful to have him dropping off geese and welcoming himself to Christmas dinner. Discuss The Ghost of Christmas but to YUM!

Whereas this remoulding of an unattractive literary determine into some sort of intercourse God may appear excessive, it has been carried out earlier than. To return to Rely Dracula, in Stoker’s novel he was an absolute canine with a receding hairline and peculiar lips. Immediately, practically each onscreen Dracula is youthful and a complete heartthrob, and it will be unthinkable to try to solid a Dracula who truly seemed like Stoker meant. So why not enable Scrooge his personal glow-up?

Immediately, because of Steven Knight and Man Pearce, the Overton window of Scrooge sexiness has been dramatically shifted, and all we have to do now could be keep away from any knee-jerk, aged Scrooge castings in future variations to maintain issues shifting in the appropriate route.

Simply to be clear, Scrooge is sizzling now – and that’s how he wants to remain. Phwoar humbug!

A Christmas Carol begins on Sunday 22nd December at 9pm on BBC One and continues on Monday 23rd at 9:05pm and 9pm on Christmas Eve