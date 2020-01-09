Was THIS the photo that pushed Meghan and Harry over the edge?

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

A portrait capturing a ‘slimmed-down’ model of the Royal Household launched to mark the brand new decade could have been the ultimate straw for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The of the Queen, 93, alongside the Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge and six-year-old Prince George was taken in Buckingham Palace’s throne room on December 18, whereas the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been away in Canada.

ITV royal correspondent Chris Ship described how the portrait could have been obtained badly by the Sussexes, after a yr by which the as soon as inseparable brothers continued to float aside, and Meghan admitted she was combating life as a royal.

He mentioned: ‘The portrait that Buckingham Palace launched to mark the beginning of the last decade. It was the Queen and the three future kings – and there was additionally a tit of video of them stirring the Christmas pudding.

‘I am not saying they have been reducing Harry and Meghan out as a result of it was a brutal indisputable fact that Harry was by no means a part of that line of succession however begin of a decade it felt just like the royal household was very a lot specializing in the longer term – the Queen and her three heirs.’

The exhibits the Queen standing on the entrance in a white gown with a blue brooch, clutching her trusted Launer purse; George in Black Watch tartan lengthy trousers and a white shirt by British designer Rachel Riley; Charles in a navy pinstripe swimsuit and William standing behind his father, son and grandmother, smiling in a darkish swimsuit and navy blue tie.

The was solely the second time portrait of Her Majesty and her three heirs has been issued.

2019, a ‘slimmed-down’ royal household: The Queen sits beside images of Charles and Camilla (1), Prince Philip (2), the Cambridges’ Christmas card image (three), and her father George VI (four) in her 2019 Christmas deal with

The primary was launched in April 2016 to mark the Queen’s 90th birthday, with the image then printed on commemorative stamps.

A equally ‘slimmed-down’ picture of the royal household was offered in the course of the Queen’s Christmas speech final yr following studies that Charles, 71, wished to chop down on the variety of working royals.

Final yr noticed the Duke of York stepping again from public life following November’s ‘automobile crash’ BBC interview that say him attempt to clarify his friendship with convicted US padeophile Jeffrey Epstein.

2019: Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince George getting ready particular Christmas puddings within the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, London, as a part of the launch of The Royal British Legion’s Collectively at Christmas initiative

2016: Prince George standing on foam blocks throughout a Royal Mail photoshoot for a stamp sheet to mark the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. The picture options 4 generations of the Royal household, from left, the Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George and the Duke of Cambridge, and the image was taken in the summertime of 2015 within the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace

The brand new snap got here simply two weeks after the royals marked the festive season with one other sequence of photographs.

The Queen, Charles, William and George made Christmas puddings in Buckingham Palace final month, pictured in entrance of a Christmas tree adorned with regal corgi and crown decorations.

In footage that was performed in the course of the Queen’s Christmas message, George was seen repeatedly stabbing the thick pudding combination with a wood spoon, making his grandfather chuckle.