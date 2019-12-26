Washing your trees can make your garden look colourful says Royal Horticultural Society

By Day by day Mail Reporter

Printed: 18:57 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 18:57 EST, 26 December 2019

It’d sound barking mad, however giving timber a wash throughout the winter months could make your backyard extra vibrant, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has suggested.

It says rubbing down trunks with a sponge and soapy water can reveal their pure magnificence and make up for the dearth of foliage.

The RHS polishes the silver birches at its Rosemoor backyard in Devon to disclose the shiny bark.

They’re then lit up with a ‘vibrant red light’ at night time, as a part of the backyard’s winter illuminations.

The RHS polishes the silver birches (file picture used) at its Rosemoor backyard in Devon to disclose the shiny bark

Challenge chief Jonathan Webster advised The Day by day Telegraph: ‘Through the darker days of winter all of us want our gardens to shine shiny to assist elevate our spirits.

‘Timber with colored bark are nice at doing this. The Himalayan birch with pure white ghostly trunks are a sight to behold towards the darkish winter panorama.

‘We’ve got given them a wash with a sponge and a few soapy water, with out doing this their wow issue can be misplaced.’

Different species like cherry can be spruced up throughout the winter months.

‘Birches and Tibetan cherries have wonderfully bright bark, which shines during the grey, winter months,’ stated Tom Brown of West Dean Gardens in Sussex.

He says a shiny end will be achieved utilizing a mushy brush and soapy water to take away algae.