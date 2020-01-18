Washington Post’s Rejoinder For BJP Leader Who Targeted Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos mentioned Amazon will assist allow US$10 billion in exports of Indian merchandise.

A BJP chief’s swipe at Jeff Bezos, cold-shouldered by the federal government throughout his India go to earlier this week, has triggered a pointy retort. “Jeff Bezos doesn’t tell Washington Post journalists what to write,” a senior editor on the publication owned by the Amazon CEO tweeted, in response to a submit by BJP chief Vijay Chauthaiwale who has alleged that the newspaper’s editorial coverage is “highly biased”.

“Just to clarify: Jeff Bezos doesn’t tell Washington Post journalists what to write. Independent journalism is not about charming governments. But there’s no question the work of our correspondents and columnists fits within India’s democratic traditions,” Eli Lopez tweeted.

Scoffing at Mr Bezos’s “Dynamism. Energy. Democracy. #IndianCentury” submit earlier this week, Mr Chauthaiwale – BJP’s overseas coverage in-charge – had tweeted, “Please tell this to your employees in Washington DC. Otherwise your charm offensive is likely to be waste of time and money,” the BJP chief tweeted on Thursday.

It was seen as a dig at The Washington Submit which has printed a number of articles in current weeks – seen as important of the Narendra Modi authorities – together with on scrapping of particular standing to Jammu and Kashmir and the restrictions there in addition to the controversial Citizenship Modification Act (CAA). On December 13 final yr, the US every day printed an article beneath the headline “India’s new law may leave millions of Muslims without citizenship”. Sources say this and different articles in opposition to the citizenship legislation have deeply upset the federal government. Washington Submit has additionally been focused by a number of BJP leaders and supporters on Twitter.

“I am not opposing Amazon as a company, in fact I am a regular customer… Jeff Bezos should go home tell Washington Post what is his impression about India,” Mr Chauthaiwale later advised information company Reuters. “The Washington Post editorial policy is highly biased and agenda driven,” he mentioned.

The criticism coincided with Jeff Bezos’s India go to that was headlined by a public snub by the federal government. His announcement of $1 billion funding on his first day in India drew a sarcastic response from Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who mentioned: “It’s not as if they are doing a great favor to India.” The minister later mentioned his feedback had been misunderstood and that “all investment is welcome “so long as it’s throughout the legislation”. The Amazon CEO, whose request for a gathering with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reportedly rejected a month again, left with out assembly any high minister.