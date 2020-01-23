Washington State Department of Transport posts pic of ‘Bigfoot’ in the Cascade Mountains 

By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 13:41 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 18:15 EST, 23 January 2020

The Washington State Division of Transportation took to Twitter on Wednesday claiming in a cheeky publish to have noticed Sasquatch close to the Cascade Mountains.

WSDOT East shared photographs from their Sherman Move/SR 20 webcam that confirmed what seemed to be a big shadow beneath a tree.

‘In case you look intently by the tree on the left there appears to be like to be one thing,’ WSDOT East stated within the publish. ‘Is likely to be Sasquatch… We’ll depart that as much as you!’

WSDOT East shared photographs from their Sherman Move/SR 20 webcam that confirmed what seemed to be a big shadow beneath a tree

WSDOT Tacoma Site visitors bought in on the enjoyable, sharing a foolish hazard signal that had the massive furry beast on it.

‘Beware: Dude with measurement 19 ft meandering,’ they stated of their response to WSDOT East.

One consumer took to the publish to spoil the enjoyable and share with the lots that they had been seeing a ‘tree trunk shadow.’

WSDOT Tacoma Site visitors bought in on the enjoyable, sharing a foolish hazard signal that had the massive furry beast on it

WSDOT trolled customers who tried to level out that the massive determine was one thing apart from Bigfoot

The ‘Bigfoot’ was captured on webcam within the Cascade Mountains

‘Zoom in, it’s the tree trunk shadow,’ Mallory Dockery stated underneath the publish. ‘I need to consider however I don’t consider this image. Or that he stood nonetheless in a number of photographs… except he’s frozen in fact. Lol’

WSDOT shortly took to Dockery’s remark to dispel her idea.

‘I can affirm that it isn’t a shadow or the tree trunk,’ they stated. ‘There’s a story behind it.’

Clearly the ‘Sasquatch’ is a shadow from the tree however it’s simply enjoyable to make use of slightly creativeness.