Washington State’s Mike Leach hired as Mississippi State’s new head coach, AP sources say

Two folks with data of the choice says Mississippi State has employed Washington State’s Mike Leach as its new head coach.

The folks spoke to The Related Press on situation of anonymity Thursday as a result of the varsity has not but formally introduced the transfer. Leach will substitute Joe Moorhead, who was fired final week after two seasons.

The post-bowl recreation firing was uncommon, however the Bulldogs landed probably the most profitable head coaches within the nation in Leach. In 18 years was Texas Tech and Washington State, Leach is 139-90, utilizing his Air Raid offense to set file and win persistently at two applications which have traditionally struggled.