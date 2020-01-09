News

Washington State’s Mike Leach hired as Mississippi State’s new head coach, AP sources say

January 10, 2020
1 Min Read

Two folks with data of the choice says Mississippi State has employed Washington State’s Mike Leach as its new head coach.

The folks spoke to The Related Press on situation of anonymity Thursday as a result of the varsity has not but formally introduced the transfer. Leach will substitute Joe Moorhead, who was fired final week after two seasons.

The post-bowl recreation firing was uncommon, however the Bulldogs landed probably the most profitable head coaches within the nation in Leach. In 18 years was Texas Tech and Washington State, Leach is 139-90, utilizing his Air Raid offense to set file and win persistently at two applications which have traditionally struggled.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment