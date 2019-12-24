Washington vs Hawai’i Live Stream Reddit Diamond Head Classic 2019

Washington vs Hawaii Live Streaming college basketball game Monday night.Even the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will probably be searching for their third successive win when they take on the Washington Huskies on Monday night.Carper is among 2 7-footers around the Hawaii roster and also the one which performs with the most although he’s actual foul difficulty issues that keep from enjoying 20 minutes each match.

He is 0/2 on shots beyond the paint this year. Carper can muster and may dip or hit on a brief hook shot but if you make him do whatever else about the ground afterward he actually struggles. He has been a fantastic post defender this year but clearly has not gone against anybody like Isaiah Stewart. Hawaii gained a 67-63 win over UTEP on its latest match, although Washington won readily 85-64 from Ball State on its final outing.

Drew Bugs has accounted for around 40% of Hawaii field goals within the previous five games. The junior guard has 22 field objectives and 32 assists in these matches.

Date: Monday, 12/23/19

Kick-Off : 11:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN2

Location: Stan Sheriff Center

The Rainbow Warriors are 5-0 when shooting 10 offensive rebounds and 3-3 if they drop shy of the mark. The Huskies are 7-0 after turning the ball over 15 days or fewer and more 2-2 if the group accomplishes that complete. Washington’s Green has tried 34 3-pointers and joined on 47.1% of these, and can be 10 to get 14 over his past few games. Hawaii has created 8.2 3-pointers per match this year, that is tops among Big West teams.

The sole drawback to Washington’s non-conference program was that it did not incorporate an actual street game. Well that is what the Huskies find themselves after Hawaii mad UTEP within their very first game in the Diamond Head Classic. Last year in this exact same event that the Rainbow Warriors confronted Colorado in the next round and defeat in overtime and also this Hawaii group is probably better than one so Washington must take this match seriously.

Hawaii comes in to this match 38th in the nation at 3-pt percent at 37.6 percent but they are not too reliant on this shot such as Ball State was past night. The Rainbow Warriors position toward the center of the pack nationwide in 3-pt efforts and actually only have four games at the 10-man spinning who average over 1 attempt per match.

The participant to see all night for Hawaii would be Eddie Strawberry who’s scored 20+ points in seven of the 10 games thus far this year. He managed only 7 in what had been his worst shooting game since the season opener but Hawaii was able to win against a strong UTEP team in order that they’re more than a 1 person show.

About the defensive end Hawaii was able to funnel competitions to the paint in which they really do an excellent job contesting shots. They have great size in their defenses along with a steady of 4 significant guys between 6’9 and 7’0 that are usually taller than their resistance. Kofi Cockburn for Illinois is the only article player they have seen who’s almost as fantastic as Isaiah Stewart and that he set up 15 points and 11 rebounds but demanded 15 shot efforts to arrive. If Stewart can not convert in a greater than 1:1 ratio of things to shooter efforts subsequently Hawaii can assert that they won that match-up.

Washington has played well offensively, averaging 74 points per game. The team is shooting 47 percent from the field and 33 percent from three-point range. They are averaging 83 points per game in their last four games and will need to keep playing well to win this game. Jaden McDaniel’s led the way for Washington with 22 points and four rebounds.

Quade Green finished with 21 points and six assists, while Isaiah Stewart added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies, who finished the game with four players scoring in double figures. Washington has also played well on the defensive end, holding opponents to 64 points per game. They gave up 64 points in their last game and will need a similar effort if they want to beat the Rainbow Warriors.

Washington swamped Ball State 85-64 on Sunday. Jaden McDaniel's led the Huskies with 22 points, Quade Green added 21 points and six assists and Isaiah Stewart chipped in 19 points and 10 rebounds. Stewart leads Washington with 18.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

The total has gone over in four of Washington’s last six games, and has gone over in six of the Huskies’ last nine Monday games. The total has gone over in four of Hawaii’s last five games, and has gone under in eight of the Warriors’ last 12 games against Pac-12 conference foes.

Looking to Reddit Basketball Streams online from anywhere? To avoid Basketball blackouts and watch a Basketball live stream free from restrictions, you need reddit Basketball streams, the best Basketball Internet TV Service. Enjoy the latest fight with blazing-fast streams and no buffering.

