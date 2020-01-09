Wasim Akram Unhappy After Losing “Family Heirloom” Watch On Flight

Wasim Akram expressed displeasure on Twitter after dropping a “family heirloom” watch on flight. The Pakistan bowling legend added that he doesn’t “feel comfortable” with the client help supplied by the airline firm. “Lost my watch on flight EK 605 seat 10a KHI-DXB. I am now following @emirates. Please have someone contact me ASAP as I have exercised all customer service points in Dubai and do not feel comfortable that enough has been done. This watch is a family heirloom #LostMyWatch,” Wasim Akram tweeted on Wednesday.

The airways did not take a lot time to reply on the previous Pakistan cricketer’s tweet, saying: “Hi Wasim, please DM us the description of the watch along with your flight details and email address. We’ll check on this with our Lost and Found Team and let you know. Thanks.”

The followers, nevertheless, got here up with blended response on Twitter as some tried to console Akram, whereas others determined to troll the 53-year-old for carelessness.

This isn’t the primary time when Akram has felt discomfort at an airport as in July, 2019, he was rudely questioned publicly on the Manchester Airport.

Akram was requested to take out his insulin out of its journey cold-case and dump it right into a plastic bag by the officers on the airport.

“Very disheartened at Manchester airport today, I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed. I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag,” Akram had tweeted.

Former left-arm quick bowler Akram represented Pakistan in 104 Checks and took 414 wickets. He additionally performed in 356 ODIs and picked a complete of 502 wickets for Pakistan.