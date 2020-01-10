“Wasn’t The One In A Mask”: Aishe Ghosh Hits Back At Delhi Police Claims

JNU pupil chief Aishe Ghosh was injured in Sunday’s mob violence on the college

New Delhi:

Confronted with accusations of vandalism and violence, JNU college students’ union chief Aishe Ghosh, who was badly wounded in final week’s brutal assault on college students and employees, delivered a robust and emotional riposte, difficult Delhi Police to show their allegations in a court docket of regulation. “I was not the one in a mask… I am the one who was affected. I still have my blood-soaked clothes,” Ms Ghosh advised reporters right this moment, minutes after the cops named a number of people, together with Ms Ghosh, whom they suspected of violence on Sunday.

The police displayed a collection of images – a few of which didn’t appear to obviously establish the suspects – as proof however gave few particulars concerning the mob itself.

“I have complete faith in law and order … we have done no injustice. Let Delhi Police release our footage… we do not become suspects like this. None of our office-bearers have done any wrong,” Aishe Ghosh stated.

Specializing in clashes that happened early on January 5, earlier than the mob assault, the cops named Aishe Ghosh and eight others as suspects. Of these named whereas Ms Ghosh is the President of the Left-controlled college students union, Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel are reportedly members of the ABVP (the BJP-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad).

The 2 factions have accused one another of the mob assault.

Late within the night of January 5 round 70 to 100 masked goons, carrying iron rods and sledgehammers, barged onto the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru College in southwest Delhi, and went on an unchecked three-hour rampage that left 34 individuals injured.

Delhi Police was closely criticised for his or her conduct in the course of the assault, with many alleging the cops merely stood by and did nothing whereas the worst of the violence was carried out.

“The police had been in the campus since afternoon, but they did nothing,” Saket Moon, the Vice President of the JNU College students Union, stated within the aftermath of the assault.

Among the many injured was Ms Ghosh, who was taken to hospital whereas bleeding from a head damage.

Round that point Delhi Police named her in two FIRs, filed in fast succession, alleging she was a part of the group that vandalised the college’s pc server room on two events – as soon as the previous day and as soon as on the morning of the assault.

In response to the cops, Ms Ghosh and different members of Left-backed teams attacked the room to cease on-line registrations and implement a strike over a protest in opposition to hostel price hikes.

Nonetheless, the police have additionally admitted to difficulties in figuring out these answerable for the assaults on campus due to sparse CCTV protection and the shortage of witnesses.

Ms Ghosh, who has repeatedly harassed that the JNU college students had protested and would proceed to protest in peaceable and democratic methods, has alleged that Union Residence Minister Amit Shah, beneath whose ministry Delhi Police rolls up, had directed cops.

“It is the Home Minister who directed Delhi Police not to act… they waited for hours not to come inside and the Vice Chancellor facilitated this entire exercise. He was acting like an ABVP agent,” Aishe Ghosh stated.