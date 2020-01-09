Wasted Shirt (Ty Segall & amp; Lightning Bolt's Brian Chippendale) – “Double The Dream”

Ty Segall and Lightning Bolt’s Brian Chippendale, two kings of noisy rock music, have began a band. Fungus II , their first album collectively beneath the identify Wasted Shirt, is arriving subsequent month; Segall performs guitar, bass, and harmonizer, Chippendale is on drums, and so they each share vocal duties. As former Black Flag frontman and present spokesman for Los Angeles Tourism Henry Rollins writes in a press launch:

Ty's 2019 album, First Style , and the brand new Lighting Bolt album, Sonic Citadel , are simply a few of the finest materials both entity has ever launched so if these two occurred to search out themselves in the identical recording studio, a fan simply would possibly entertain elevated expectation ranges. In truth, some would possibly truly present indicators of enthusiasm, even pleasure at the truth that from July 5 – 13, 2018, within the air-conditioning free environs of Ty's dwelling studio, the duo, finally calling themselves Wasted Shirt , wrecked the joint as totally as you hoped they’d. The album is exploding euphoria from begin to end. The extra you play it, the higher it kabongs you upside your head. Hectic doesn’t even start to explain it. Brian and Ty, two mere particles within the grand scheme, collide at excessive velocity, the technicians dive for canopy, the response is recorded. Mutation is achieved. That is Freedom Rock. Flip up the quantity. Hasten your emancipation. Sonic pleasure awaits.

Right now, they're sharing the venture's lead single “Double The Dream,” a grimy, noisy freakout set to an animated cease movement video from director Somer Stampley. Watch and hear beneath.

TRACKLIST:

01 “All Is Lost”

02 “Zeppelin 5”

03 “Fist Is My Ward”

04 “Harsho”

05 “Double The Dream”

06 “The Purple One”

07 “Fungus 2”

08 “Eagle Slaughters Graduation”

09 “Four Strangers Enter The Cement At Dusk”

CREDIT: Scott Alario & Denee Segall

Fungus II is out 2 / 28 by way of Well-known Class Data. Pre-order it right here.