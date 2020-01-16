Watch: 4-Year-Old Runs Away With Ball, Scores Goal Ahead Of FA Cup Match

Iconic Premier League striker Robbie Keane’s Four-year-old son Hudson confirmed that scoring targets ran within the household genes as he took off with the soccer from the kick-off circle earlier than netting it, forward of the FA Cup conflict between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough on January 5. Robbie Keane, who made 238 appearances for Tottenham, is the present assistant supervisor of Middlesbrough and his two sons have been mascots within the FA Cup match – Hudson for Middlesbrough and Robert for Tottenham. As the 2 captains lined up together with the referee and linesmen and the groups began getting in place, Hudson out of the blue ran in and dribbled away with the ball.

He ran the half the size of the pitch earlier than slotting the ball into the empty internet and stood there and appeared on as Tottenham followers chanted “Keano, Keano” like they used to for his father when he performed on the White Hart Lane.

Robbie Keane took to Instagram to share the video:

Hudson was later interviewed after the match. “What happened Hudson?” a reporter is heard asking him when he adorably replies, “I scored a goal,” in one other video shared on Instagram by his father.

The match on the Riverside Stadium resulted in a 1-1 draw with Ashley Fletcher scoring for Middlesbrough and Lucas Moura equalising for Tottenham.

Tottenham on Wednesday gained the replay 2-1 on the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, with early targets from the Argentine duo of Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela.

Tottenham will journey to Southampton for his or her FA Cup fourth spherical fixture.