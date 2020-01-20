WATCH: 49ers’ Raheem Mostert scores 3 touchdowns in first half vs. Packers

Raheem Mostert positive picked time to get sizzling.

The 49ers’ journeyman operating again went off on the Packers protection throughout the NFC championship sport on Sunday, gaining 160 yards dashing on 14 carries and three touchdowns — within the first half.

The 160 yards is a career-high for Mostert, whose earlier greatest was 146 yards towards Baltimore in Week 13.

The final rating gave San Francisco a 27-Zero lead over Inexperienced Bay.

Right here’s landing No. 1:

MOSTERT. 36 YARDS. GONE. The @49ers strike first! #NFLPlayoffs #GoNiners 📺: #GBvsSF on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports activities app

Watch free on cell: https://t.co/jti8uZSrIn pic.twitter.com/srfFPF7zx4 — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2020

Right here’s landing No. 2:

Deebo’s block. Mostert’s second TD. @49ers lead 17-Zero! #NFLPlayoffs #GoNiners 📺: #GBvsSF on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports activities app

Watch free on cell: https://t.co/jti8uZSrIn pic.twitter.com/LgqzoPwZzD — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2020

Right here’s landing No. three: