Watch: 5 times and more baby Taimur Ali Khan trended on Google in 2019

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and son TaimurInstagram

Taimur Ali Khan, who is named Child Tim, is far more well-known than his mother and father Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Being the youngest superstar on the town, he’s usually papped on the airport, with mommy Kareena or at his play dates. Child Tim’s cute snaps are flooded everywhere in the web and are too lovable to be missed! As Taimur has turned three, he nonetheless hasn’t did not make headlines. Taimur is usually seen greeting the paps as ‘Hello’ or ‘Bye’.

Worldwide Enterprise Occasions brings to you 5 occasions when Taimur Ali Khan made headlines!

Taimur Ali Khan informed the paps ‘excuse me’

Probably the most lovable second was when Chote Nawab Taimur Ali Khan informed the paps ‘excuse me’ at Esha Deol’s and Bharat Takhtani’s daughter, Radhya’s second party in October this 12 months. This was the cutest second for everybody and the video went viral very quickly.

Taimur Ali Khan recites Mangal Murti Morya’

In the course of the time of Ganesh Chaturti, Taimur’s video went viral once we noticed the Lil munchkin reciting ‘Mangal Murti Morya’. The toddler appeared cute in conventional white kurta-pajama.

Child Tim’s temper swings!

Taimur is all the time seen taking part in out together with his toys or seen holding one thing. Throughout Diwali, we noticed him fiercely clutching his firecrackers, and when the paps got here to click on him he shouted ‘No’, after a lot insistence from his mom Bebo, Tim cutely wished the photogs ‘Comfortable Diwali’.

Taimur Ali Khan snapped at paps says, ‘I cannot do it’

Taimur’s latest outing at Chandigarh the place he was together with his mommy Kareena was seen in off temper as when he was taking part in and shortly got here the paps Tim stated ‘I cannot do it’

When Taimur ringed his birthday, not with a hulk cake!

Child Tim turned three and he has requested his mommy for a hulk cake, nevertheless, the latest pics and movies confirmed him chopping a snow-white cake with a Santa Claus, we winder the place his Christmas cake went.

There are few extra movies and pics of child Tim which have surfaced all year long and for sure Taimur is among the trendiest child in B-town!