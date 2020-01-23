News

WATCH: A glimpse inside Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nels-Peters’ wedding

Former Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow married Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nels-Peters earlier this week in a ceremony in Cape City, South Africa. On Wednesday, his spouse launched a video on Instagram showcase a glimpse into their magic second.

Tebow proposed to Nel-Peters on Jan. 9, 2019 outdoors his household’s farm in Jacksonville, Fla.

The couple has spent the previous few days in South Africa with family and friends. Nel-Peters, 24, was born and raised in South Africa. She gained the Miss South Africa 2017 crown previous to successful Miss Universe.

