Watch a huge wave knock a man off a rock into the ocean near Santa Cruz

A video shot alongside California’s Central Coast final month reveals a person being knocked over by a large wave and swept into the ocean close to Bonny Doon Seashore. The person survived, officers stated.

The clip was posted to Santa Cruz County’s Fb web page on Tuesday amid a warning from the Nationwide Climate Service that swells may attain 25 ft alongside some space seashores. The excessive surf advisory was in impact till 9 p.m. Thursday.

The nine-second video reveals a person standing on a rocky outcropping that’s struck by a large wave, which sends him tumbling backward earlier than sweeping him into the water.

“… never turn your back on the ocean!” the Fb submit reads. “Waves can sneak up on you, as this Bonny Doon beachgoer recently discovered (he is fine after a rescue by State Parks).”

The 20-year-old man was knocked into the ocean on Dec. 20, shortly after four p.m., stated Eddie Rhee-Pizano, Santa Cruz lifeguard supervisor for California State Parks.

By the point parks personnel, California Division of Forestry and Hearth Safety and paramedics responded, he had swum again to shore and was on the seaside. They handled the person for scrapes and transported him to a hospital. His accidents usually are not believed to have been critical.

Highly effective waves continued to batter the seaside Thursday.

“We still have a lot of energy in the water and some large waves,” Rhee-Pizano stated. “So we’re just trying to keep people away from the water as much as possible due to these large long-period waves that are hitting the coast.”

He urged guests to heed warnings from the climate service and take correct security precautions.

“It’s important to realize when you have these high surf advisories, you need to stay high and dry,” he stated. “Never turn your back to the ocean and definitely stay off the rocky outcroppings and coastal bluffs for your safety.”

Bonny Doon Seashore is named a harmful stretch of shoreline in periods of tough surf.

In 2016, two UC Santa Cruz college students died after they had been swept into the ocean by a wave whereas standing on a rock on the seaside. About three years earlier than that, two ladies drowned after a wave knocked them from the cliffs the place they had been fishing simply north of Bonny Doon.